FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Countdown begins, Donald Trump says '8 pm is happening', reveals major consequences if Iran fails to fulfill Strait of Hormuz condition

Is US considering nuclear weapons against Iran? Here's what the White House said

Tateeree controversy: Singer Badshah makes commitment for women welfare during NCW hearing

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Sarma, denies allegations, turns the tables on Gaurav Gogoi over wife’s alleged Pakistan links

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt accelerates trials for solutions to reduce air pollution

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans issue injury update on Shubman Gill ahead of Delhi Capitals clash

'Stay where you are for next 48 hours': Indian embassy issues advisory for citizens in Iran

'Not looking the same': KKR asked to bench Cameron Green as all-rounder’s struggles mount in IPL 2026

Tumbbad 2: Sohum Shah kickstarts shoot with mahurat pooja, motion poster promises 'pralay aayega', fans react

Glory Teaser: Pulkit Samrat’s intense boxer transformation steals the spotlight ahead of Netflix release

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Countdown begins, Donald Trump says '8 pm is happening', reveals major consequences if Iran fails to fulfill Strait of Hormuz condition

Countdown begins, Donald Trump says '8 pm is happening', reveals consequences

Tateeree controversy: Singer Badshah makes commitment for women welfare during NCW hearing

Tateeree controversy: Badshah makes commitment for women welfare during hearing

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Sarma, denies allegations, turns the tables on Gaurav Gogoi over wife’s alleged Pakistan links

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Sarma, denies allegations

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows

Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?

Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

HomeWorld

WORLD

Is US considering nuclear weapons against Iran? Here's what the White House said

On Tuesday, explosions rocked the Kharg Island -- a key Iranian oil export hub located near the Strait of Hormuz, according to news agency Mehr. The US military carried out strikes on military targets on the strategic island, Axios reported.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 11:52 PM IST

Is US considering nuclear weapons against Iran? Here's what the White House said
Trump has threatened to attack Iran's civilian infrastructure if a peace deal is not reached.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The White House on Tuesday rejected speculation that the United States may deploy nuclear weapons in its war against Iran. Earlier in the day, US Vice President JD Vance said the country had "tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use." This led to fears that America may use nukes to attack the Islamic republic. But the White House issued a statement on social media to quash the speculation, saying: "Literally nothing @VP said here 'implies' this, you absolute buffoons."

Speculation has been rife since US President Donald Trump issued a big threat to Iran, saying: "a whole civilization will die tonight." In a post on Truth Social, the US leader wrote: "Now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?" He added: "We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!"

Iran has hit back at the US, calling Trump a "psychopath" and declaring: "You and your allies will suffer an unforgettable hit from the ancient civilisation of Iran." Trump's threat came hours ahead of his deadline for Iran to strike a peace deal. There have been no signs of a breakthrough as yet. The US leader has earlier threatened to attack Iran's civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if a deal is not reached.

On Tuesday, explosions rocked the Kharg Island -- a key Iranian oil export hub located near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the news agency Mehr. The US military carried out strikes on military targets on the strategic island, Axios reported. The Strait of Hormuz is an instrumental waterway that remains largely blocked amid the war, significantly disrupting global energy supplies.

United Nations warns US

Meanwhile, Untied Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned the US that attacking civilian infrastructure is banned under international law. The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli airstrikes on Tehran in late-February, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top political and military figures. Iran has retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets in countries across the Middle East.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Countdown begins, Donald Trump says '8 pm is happening', reveals major consequences if Iran fails to fulfill Strait of Hormuz condition
Countdown begins, Donald Trump says '8 pm is happening', reveals consequences
Is US considering nuclear weapons against Iran? Here's what the White House said
Is US considering nukes against Iran? Here's what White House said
Tateeree controversy: Singer Badshah makes commitment for women welfare during NCW hearing
Tateeree controversy: Badshah makes commitment for women welfare during hearing
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Sarma, denies allegations, turns the tables on Gaurav Gogoi over wife’s alleged Pakistan links
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Sarma, denies allegations
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt accelerates trials for solutions to reduce air pollution
Delhi govt accelerates trials for solutions to reduce air pollution
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more
Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in Himachal Pradesh; returns to hometown Jhajjar in Haryana; how did their love story started?
Meet IIT Baba's wife Pratika: Couple ties knot in 'secret marriage' in HP
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra: 'Felt like a Sunday'
Inside Priyanka Chopra’s relaxing 'Varanasi' trip with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents' relationship timeline, their combined net worth and property
Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera pregnancy: A look at soon-to-be-parents'
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses businesswoman of holding multiple passports, foreign assets
Who is Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma? Congress accuses
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement