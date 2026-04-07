Is US considering nuclear weapons against Iran? Here's what the White House said

On Tuesday, explosions rocked the Kharg Island -- a key Iranian oil export hub located near the Strait of Hormuz, according to news agency Mehr. The US military carried out strikes on military targets on the strategic island, Axios reported.

The White House on Tuesday rejected speculation that the United States may deploy nuclear weapons in its war against Iran. Earlier in the day, US Vice President JD Vance said the country had "tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use." This led to fears that America may use nukes to attack the Islamic republic. But the White House issued a statement on social media to quash the speculation, saying: "Literally nothing @VP said here 'implies' this, you absolute buffoons."

Speculation has been rife since US President Donald Trump issued a big threat to Iran, saying: "a whole civilization will die tonight." In a post on Truth Social, the US leader wrote: "Now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?" He added: "We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!"

Iran has hit back at the US, calling Trump a "psychopath" and declaring: "You and your allies will suffer an unforgettable hit from the ancient civilisation of Iran." Trump's threat came hours ahead of his deadline for Iran to strike a peace deal. There have been no signs of a breakthrough as yet. The US leader has earlier threatened to attack Iran's civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if a deal is not reached.

On Tuesday, explosions rocked the Kharg Island -- a key Iranian oil export hub located near the Strait of Hormuz, according to the news agency Mehr. The US military carried out strikes on military targets on the strategic island, Axios reported. The Strait of Hormuz is an instrumental waterway that remains largely blocked amid the war, significantly disrupting global energy supplies.

United Nations warns US

Meanwhile, Untied Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned the US that attacking civilian infrastructure is banned under international law. The war in Iran was triggered by US-Israeli airstrikes on Tehran in late-February, which killed former Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top political and military figures. Iran has retaliated by attacking US bases and other targets in countries across the Middle East.