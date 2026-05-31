Is Ukraine using robots and drones against Russia? Here’s what we know

Ukraine is increasingly relying on drones and robotic systems to fight Russia, reducing the need for frontline troops.

Ukraine's fight against Russia is increasingly being driven by technology, with drones and robotic systems taking on roles that were once performed by frontline soldiers. Military commanders who previously led troops in intense ground battles now oversee operations remotely through live video feeds, digital maps and control stations.

In many missions, unmanned vehicles equipped with explosives are sent toward Russian positions while surveillance drones monitor developments from above. The operations can be conducted without Ukrainian troops entering direct combat zones, reducing risks to personnel while maintaining pressure on enemy forces.

From Trench Warfare to Remote Combat

The shift reflects a major transformation in the nature of modern warfare. Commanders who once relied on traditional battlefield tactics say the growing use of automation has fundamentally changed military operations.

One Ukrainian deputy commander, who previously fought in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, described the difference as dramatic. He noted that years ago, success depended largely on physical endurance, combat training and battlefield discipline. Today, advanced technology has become a decisive factor in determining outcomes.

Military officials believe many lives could have been saved if such systems had been available during earlier phases of the conflict.

Robots Earning a Fearsome Reputation

According to Ukrainian forces, some captured Russian soldiers have reportedly nicknamed explosive-carrying robotic vehicles "silent death" because of their ability to approach targets with little warning. Troops often become aware of the machines only when they are already dangerously close.

The use of robotic platforms has expanded beyond offensive missions. They are also being deployed to transport supplies, evacuate wounded personnel and support frontline units operating in high-risk areas.

Ukraine Expands Unmanned Warfare Strategy

Ukraine's increased dependence on unmanned technology is largely driven by manpower challenges after years of conflict. With casualties mounting and uncertainty surrounding future foreign military assistance, Kyiv has prioritised domestic production of drones and robotic systems.

President Volodymyr Zelensky recently stated that Ukrainian forces successfully captured a Russian position using only unmanned systems, marking a significant milestone in the country's military strategy. He also revealed that tens of thousands of drone-related missions have been conducted this year alone.

A Glimpse Into the Future of War

As the conflict continues, military analysts view Ukraine's battlefield innovations as an indication of how future wars may be fought. The growing reliance on drones, robotics and remote operations is changing combat dynamics and reducing the need for large numbers of troops in dangerous frontline engagements, potentially redefining warfare for years to come.