FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Bank Holiday in June: Check list of holidays this week before heading to SBI, HDFC banks

Bank Holiday in June: Check list of holidays this week before heading to SBI, HD

Abhishek Banerjee attacked: Mamata Banerjee alleges hospital authorities threatened, BJP blocked treatment

Abhishek Banerjee attacked: Mamata accuses BJP of blocking treatment

DK Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka CM on June 3 after being elected leader of Congress Legislature Party

DK Shivakumar to take oath as Karnataka chief minister on June 3

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeWorld

WORLD

Is Ukraine using robots and drones against Russia? Here’s what we know

Ukraine is increasingly relying on drones and robotic systems to fight Russia, reducing the need for frontline troops.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 31, 2026, 09:42 AM IST

Is Ukraine using robots and drones against Russia? Here’s what we know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine's fight against Russia is increasingly being driven by technology, with drones and robotic systems taking on roles that were once performed by frontline soldiers. Military commanders who previously led troops in intense ground battles now oversee operations remotely through live video feeds, digital maps and control stations.

In many missions, unmanned vehicles equipped with explosives are sent toward Russian positions while surveillance drones monitor developments from above. The operations can be conducted without Ukrainian troops entering direct combat zones, reducing risks to personnel while maintaining pressure on enemy forces.

From Trench Warfare to Remote Combat

The shift reflects a major transformation in the nature of modern warfare. Commanders who once relied on traditional battlefield tactics say the growing use of automation has fundamentally changed military operations.

One Ukrainian deputy commander, who previously fought in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, described the difference as dramatic. He noted that years ago, success depended largely on physical endurance, combat training and battlefield discipline. Today, advanced technology has become a decisive factor in determining outcomes.

Military officials believe many lives could have been saved if such systems had been available during earlier phases of the conflict.

Robots Earning a Fearsome Reputation

According to Ukrainian forces, some captured Russian soldiers have reportedly nicknamed explosive-carrying robotic vehicles "silent death" because of their ability to approach targets with little warning. Troops often become aware of the machines only when they are already dangerously close.

The use of robotic platforms has expanded beyond offensive missions. They are also being deployed to transport supplies, evacuate wounded personnel and support frontline units operating in high-risk areas.

Ukraine Expands Unmanned Warfare Strategy

Ukraine's increased dependence on unmanned technology is largely driven by manpower challenges after years of conflict. With casualties mounting and uncertainty surrounding future foreign military assistance, Kyiv has prioritised domestic production of drones and robotic systems.

President Volodymyr Zelensky recently stated that Ukrainian forces successfully captured a Russian position using only unmanned systems, marking a significant milestone in the country's military strategy. He also revealed that tens of thousands of drone-related missions have been conducted this year alone.

A Glimpse Into the Future of War

As the conflict continues, military analysts view Ukraine's battlefield innovations as an indication of how future wars may be fought. The growing reliance on drones, robotics and remote operations is changing combat dynamics and reducing the need for large numbers of troops in dangerous frontline engagements, potentially redefining warfare for years to come.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is Ukraine using robots and drones against Russia? Here’s what we know
Is Ukraine using robots and drones against Russia? Here’s what we know
Bank Holiday in June: Check list of holidays this week before heading to SBI, HDFC banks
Bank Holiday in June: Check list of holidays this week before heading to SBI, HD
Who was Chirag Tyagi? Para athlete shot dead in Ghaziabad days after qualifying for Para Asian Games
Who was Chirag Tyagi? Para athlete shot dead in Ghaziabad
Fuel prices today, May 31: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and other cities
Fuel prices today, May 31: Check petrol, diesel rates in your city
US fires Hellfire missile at cargo ship accused of breaching Iran blockade, says 'ignored over 20 warnings'
US fires Hellfire missile at cargo ship accused of breaching Iran blockade
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement