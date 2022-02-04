Is UK pubic less worried about Covid-19 pandemic now? New report says THIS

As per data collected by the Office of National Statistics, just over 5 in 10 adults reported they were worried about the effect of Covid-19.

People in the UK are becoming less worried about the COVID-19 pandemic following the government`s decision to lift most coronavirus restrictions, including mandatory face masks and COVID-19 passes, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

According to data collected by the ONS between January 19-30, just over 5 in 10 adults (52 per cent) reported they were worried or somewhat worried about the effect of the novel coronavirus in their lives, compared with around 6 in 10 (61 per cent) in the previous period (January 6-16).

Last week, the British government removed most of the measures imposed in December to tackle the new wave of the COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant, claiming that the vaccine booster rollout had successfully reduced serious illness and COVID-19 hospitalisations.

The latest official figure released by the Department of Health and Social Care showed that the UK has recorded almost 17.7 million positive cases and 157,984 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

The country has recorded more than 84,053 new cases in the last 24 hours and witnessed about 254 Covid-19 related deaths.

Meanwhile, England’s Covid R number has increased to between 0.8 and 1.1 which is higher than last week’s estimate of 07 to 0.9.

According to the latest figure from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), every 10 people infected with Covid-19 will on average pass the disease to about 8 to 11 other people.

Notably, the risk of Covid-19 related death is 93 per cent less for those who have received a booster or the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine.