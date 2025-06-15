The annual Public financial disclosure released on Friday, June 13 has revealed US President Donald Trump's income. Billionaire President Trump reported more than $600 million income in 2024.

The annual Public financial disclosure released on Friday, June 13 has revealed US President Donald Trump's income. Billionaire President Trump reported more than $600 million income in 2024. Crypto, golf clubs, licensing and his other ventures revenues, have added to his staggering wealth. As per Reuters, President Donald Trump have reported assets worth at least $1.6 billion.

The disclosure, signed on June 13, reveals that the income sources directly benefits Donald Trump and add o to his wealth, even when he has said that his business are put into his trust. Most of the business is managed by his children. While the disclosure, do not state the exact period it covered, the details on it, indicates that the income is calculated till December 2024.

Trump is earning big from crypto, his long-established businesses and real estate, and also from his stake in Trump Media & Technology Group, owner of the social media platform Truth Social. Here's a breakdown of his income.

Big money from Cryptocurrency

Donald Trump and his family have been earning big in Cryptocurrency. $TRUMP, a meme coin released earlier this year bought in an estimated $320 million in fees. In addition, he earned $57.35 million from token sales through World Liberty Financial. Trump holds 15.75 billion governance tokens in the venture. Other crypto related ventures of Donald Trump and his family, including mining and digital assets ETFs, earned him $400 million.

Properties like Golf resorts and Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump's investment in real estates and properties have added to his wealth. The top earner is Trump’s properties in Florida. According to the filling, Trump's three golf-focused resorts in the Florida - Jupiter, Doral and West Palm Beach - plus his nearby private members' club at Mar-a-Lago generated at least $217.7 million in income. Moreover, Trump family earned whopping $110.4 million from Trump National Doral, the expansive Miami-area golf hub known for its Blue Monster course. It was the largest source of income.

International Projects

According to the filling, Trump also earned big money globally. He received $5 million in license fees from a project in Vietnam, $10 million in development fees from India and $15.9 million in licensing fees for a real estate project in Dubai.

Royalties

Trump have also received money from Royalty and merchandises.

He earned $1.3 million from the Greenwood Bible (its website describes it as "the only Bible officially endorsed by Lee Greenwood and President Trump")

Earned royalty money of $2.8 million from Trump Watches, and $2.5 million from Trump Sneakers and Fragrances.

Passive Investments

Trump reported earning at least $12 million from passive investments. This include investments in Blue Owl Capital, government bonds, and funds managed by Charles Schwab and Invesco. These investments totaled around $211 million in value.

Other incomes- NFTs

Donald Trump earned $1.16 million in income from his NFTs.

First Lady Melania Trump earned around $216,700 from license fees on her own NFT collection.

Who is Richer- Elon Musk, Donald Trump or Mukesh Ambani?

Billionaire president Donald Trump's net worth is not revealed to public, However, as per reports his wealth is estimated at $5.1 billion as of early June 2025. Elon Musk maintains his position as the richest man in the world. His net worth is 41,080 crores USD. While Jeff Bezos has a net worth of 22,780 crores USD. India's richest man Mukesh Ambani's net worth is 10,820 crores USD.