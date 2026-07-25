Is Trump planning a third term? His latest remark at WHCD sparks buzz

Donald Trump's latest joke about a third term as US President has sparked fresh buzz online. Here's what he said at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

US President Donald Trump, without a shadow of a doubt, knows how to stay in headlines. On Friday at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) Dinner, he hinted at a possible third presidential term while addressing the event. However, he later clarified that he was 'only kidding'. He also compared the rescheduled dinner to his time in office, saying both had improved the second time. ''I'm delighted to be here at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Just like my presidency, the second time is always better. It's always better. And the third time will be better yet,'' Trump said.

Later, Trump clarified and said, ''I'm only kidding.'' He also joked that next year's White House Correspondents' Dinner could bear his name and added, ''Next year, they're going to call it the Trump White House Correspondents' Dinner. Ellison told me that, and I was like that very much. We're going to change the name of it, okay?''

For those unversed, the Correspondents' Dinner was rescheduled after the original event, held in April, which was abruptly called off after an armed man opened fire and tried to storm the ballroom. The man was identified as Cole Allen, who allegedly ran through the security checkpoint carrying a firearm before being stopped by Secret Service officers.

Can Trump become US President for the third time?

As per the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution, no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and since Trump is currently serving his second term in the White House, he cannot run for the presidency again in his lifetime. However, Trump has notoriously floated the idea of staying in office after the end of his second term.

For those unversed, the limit of two terms was established after President Franklin D Roosevelt's unprecedented four consecutive terms.