Is Strait of Hormuz closed again? Here's what Iran said after US claims

In a major development in the Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz is back in focus after Iran insisted the key shipping route remains closed, contradicting recent claims made by the United States.

There seems to be no end to the Middle East conflict any time soon as the tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have erupted again after Iran doubled down on the United States, highlighting that the crucial waterway remains closed after the US Central Command claimed that the 'traffic is flowing'. In a post on X, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) stated that Hormuz is closed due to 'recent illegal movements' of the US military and transit through it will only be permitted with a 'permit' issued by the PGSA.

PGSA says Strait of Hormuz remains closed

In its post, the PGSA wrote, ''We hereby inform all esteemed applicants, Due to the recent illegal movements of the United States military forces in the region, passage through the Strait of Hormuz is currently not possible. As soon as stability and calm are restored, all requests will be reviewed based on the schedule, and the necessary permits will be issued.''

''The only way to obtain a transit permit is through the website http://PGSA.ir. To receive the latest news and updates, follow our account on the social network X. We appreciate your patience and cooperation. Persian Gulf Waterway Management,'' PGSA added.

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به اطلاع تمامی متقاضیان گرامی میرساند،

به دلیل تحرکات غیرقانونی اخیر نیروهای نظامی ایالات متحده در منطقه، تردد از تنگه هرمز در حال حاضر امکانپذیر نمی‌باشد. به محض برقراری ثبات و آرامش، کلیه درخواستها بر اساس زمان بندی بررسی و مجوزهای لازم صادر خواهد شد. — PGSA | نهاد مدیریت آبراه خلیج فارس (@PGSA_IRAN) July 12, 2026

US says shipping continues despite Iran's claims

PGSA's post came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that Hormuz is 'open to all vessels' and the 'traffic is flowing'. ''The Strait of Hormuz is open to all vessels seeking to lawfully transit the international waterway. U.S. forces are positioned and prepared to ensure that freedom of navigation remains available despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, harassment, threats, and arbitrary declarations. Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing,'' CENTCOM said.

Before this, Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz 'until further notice', citing 'interference' by the US in the West Asia region.