What initially appeared to be a conflict involving weapons and intelligence support has now expanded to include foreign soldiers

The war in Ukraine, triggered by Russia’s invasion, has drawn the involvement of countries from around the globe. While Ukraine is backed by the US-led Western bloc, Russia is supported by allies like China, Iran, and North Korea.

What initially appeared to be a conflict involving weapons and intelligence support has now expanded to include foreign soldiers. According to a report by Politico, Russia has formally brought in up to 10,000 North Korean troops and recruited fighters from countries such as Yemen, Somalia, Libya, and Serbia. Meanwhile, Ukraine claims that about 20,000 foreign fighters from 52 nations have joined its ranks since the war began.

This global participation has raised the question: Is the Ukraine conflict spiraling into a World War III scenario?

Experts see the Ukraine war as a modern proxy war. On one side, the West has provided Ukraine with over $220 billion in aid, including advanced weapons, intelligence, and military training. On the other side, Russia relies heavily on support from China, which has propped up its economy amidst Western sanctions. According to reports, China has also supplied drones, industrial equipment, and spare parts for weapons. Additionally, North Korea has provided troops and ammunition, while Iran has supplied missiles and drones.

According to Politico, historians draw parallels between this conflict and the Cold War, where global powers supported opposing sides. Despite the global involvement, experts point out critical differences that prevent the Ukraine war from escalating into World War III:

1. Western nations have refrained from deploying troops in Ukraine, and Russia has avoided direct attacks on Western countries.

2. Although Russia has made nuclear threats, there is no evidence of actual plans to use them. Even China, one of Russia’s allies, has opposed the use of nuclear weapons in this war.

3. While the West has committed significant aid to Ukraine, it has imposed restrictions. For example, Ukraine has been limited in its use of Western-supplied long-range missiles.

While the Ukraine conflict is not a world war, the risk of further escalation remains. For now, the war remains a highly destructive regional conflict with global implications.