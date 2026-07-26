Is Russia providing satellite intelligence on US bases, Gulf states to Iran? Here's what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy claims

Zelenskyy specified that on July 19 and 20 alone, Russian satellites focused on four regional air bases, two in Bahrain, one in Jordan, and one in Kuwait.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday launched a scathing indictment against Russia during his evening address, accusing Moscow of providing satellite intelligence to Iran to facilitate strikes on US military outposts and Gulf state facilities, while also revealing that Moscow is preparing to receive 30,000 North Korean troops to bolster its forces.

In his most detailed warning, shared on X, Zelenskyy revealed that Ukrainian intelligence has tracked active Russian satellite surveillance over US military bases and Gulf state infrastructure, which he said is subsequently passed to Iran.

"I will instruct our intelligence to share with our partners the information we have regarding Russia's new assistance to the Iranian regime," Zelenskyy stated. "Since the beginning of July, we have recorded active Russian satellite surveillance of the Gulf states and U.S. military facilities located there. These images subsequently appear in Iran."

Highlighting a direct link between Russian intelligence collection and Iranian military actions, the Ukrainian leader noted that there is a "clear correlation between Russia's satellite imagery of these sites and Iranian strikes - both before the attacks, in preparation for them, and afterward, to assess the damage inflicted."

Zelenskyy specified that on July 19 and 20 alone, Russian satellites focused on four regional air bases, two in Bahrain, one in Jordan, and one in Kuwait.

I will instruct our intelligence to share with our partners the information we have regarding Russia’s new assistance to the Iranian regime. Since the beginning of July, we have recorded active Russian satellite surveillance of the Gulf states and U.S. military facilities located… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 25, 2026

Further addressing Moscow's growing reliance on Pyongyang, Zelenskyy warned that Russia is actively preparing to house a massive influx of North Korean forces while acquiring advanced weaponry.

"Russia wants to receive another 30,000 troops from North Korea," he said. "Since June, preparations have been underway in Russia's Voronezh region to receive them. North Korea is also preparing to transfer additional launchers for ballistic missiles to Russia."Zelenskyy emphasised that this partnership presents a grave international security threat far beyond Europe's borders.

"This is a threat not only to Ukraine," he warned. "Russia is helping North Korea learn how to wage war, improve its weapons, and gain real combat experience in using them. All of this is a threat to everyone in Asia who is within range of North Korean missiles."

Turning to domestic developments, the Ukrainian President accused Russian forces of systematically attacking agricultural infrastructure and grain production facilities across regions like Sumy, replicating tactics used earlier in the war to trigger global food price inflation.

"This is Russia's deliberate tactic of carrying out callous strikes," Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has been instructed to brief international partners."

Now, because of Russia's blockade of grain exports from the Black Sea region, the cost of living may once again come under pressure - serious pressure - in countries such as Egypt, Libya, and many others that depend on imports of grain and grain products.

"Calling for unified international action to counter Russia's expanding alliances and blockade tactics, Zelenskyy urged world leaders not to ignore the widening scope of the conflict."

None of us in the world should turn a blind eye to one very simple fact: evil always seeks ways to make things worse and spread further," Zelenskyy concluded. "Russia must be stopped. This war must be stopped. Pressure on the aggressor must work."

His remarks come after US President Donald Trump on Friday cautioned China and Russia against delivering arms to Iran, while expressing confidence in guarantees from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin that neither nation is presently extending military aid to Tehran.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump disclosed that both Beijing and Moscow had pledged not to transfer armaments to Iran, emphasising that any departure from this stance would carry severe repercussions.

"Therefore, two major Countries that people speak of often in terms of Iran are, in my opinion, not participating," Trump wrote. "If they did, it would be very bad for them. Certainly not in their best interests."

Trump's assertions follow reports indicating that Washington is assessing whether Russia and China have assisted Iran with targeting intelligence after a spate of strikes against US installations.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)