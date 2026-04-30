Is Pakistan undermining US by opening 6 routes to Tehran amid Iran blockade tensions?

Pakistan faces scrutiny after opening six land trade routes to Iran, sparking concerns in the US and allies over its mediation role between the US and Iran.

Pakistan has come under scrutiny after reports that it has opened multiple overland trade corridors for Iran, a move critics say could complicate its role as a mediator in tensions involving the United States and Iran. The development has sparked debate among analysts and diplomats about Islamabad’s strategic intentions.

New Trade Routes Raise Eyebrows

Earlier this week, Pakistan reportedly approved six land transit routes to facilitate the movement of goods into Iran. The decision is being viewed as an attempt to maintain trade flows amid disruptions in maritime shipping, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage that has faced increasing geopolitical tension.

These land routes could allow Tehran to continue commercial exchanges with major partners such as China and Russia, reducing its dependence on sea-based logistics that are currently under pressure.

Concerns From US Analysts

The move has drawn criticism from some American policy experts. Derek J. Grossman warned that facilitating overland trade could weaken Washington’s economic strategy against Tehran. He argued that such steps may allow Iran to sidestep restrictions imposed through naval measures, thereby limiting the effectiveness of US pressure.

This criticism aligns with broader concerns within US policy circles that efforts to isolate Iran economically could be undermined if alternative trade channels remain open.

Questions Over Mediation Role

Pakistan’s decision has also fueled doubts about its credibility as a neutral intermediary. Israel has previously voiced scepticism about Islamabad’s ability to act impartially. Reuven Azar, Israel’s envoy to India, recently questioned Pakistan’s reliability in diplomatic mediation.

Meanwhile, voices from Iran have also expressed reservations. Ebrahim Rezaei acknowledged friendly ties with Pakistan but suggested it may not be a fully neutral broker, citing perceived alignment with American interests in certain contexts.

Impact on US Strategy

The administration of Donald Trump has been pursuing a strategy aimed at exerting sustained economic pressure on Iran, including restricting its access to global trade routes. The broader objective has been to push Tehran toward concessions in ongoing geopolitical disputes.

However, Pakistan’s reported move could create alternative pathways for Iranian trade. According to media reports, thousands of cargo containers destined for Iran are currently held at Pakistani ports and may soon be rerouted via these newly designated land corridors.

A Delicate Balancing Act

The situation highlights the complexity of regional diplomacy, where economic interests, strategic alliances, and geopolitical pressures often intersect. Pakistan now faces the challenge of balancing its economic cooperation with Iran while maintaining credibility with global partners.

As tensions continue, Islamabad’s actions are likely to remain under close international observation, particularly regarding their impact on ongoing diplomatic efforts and regional stability.