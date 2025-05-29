Pakistan has made a big announcement on Thursday by unveiling the country’s first government-led Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, according to Dawn. The Pakistani publication has said that Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) Chief Executive Officer Bilal Bin Saqib has made the announcement for the same. Saqib has recently taken on the role of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Crypto and Blockchain, has with this he has received the status of a minister of state. For the country’s ambitious new financial initiative, Bilal has been on a tour of the United States expecting investment in Pakistan’s crypto markets.

Pakistan’s Crypto Reserve

While attending the Bitcoin Vegas 2025 in Las Vegas, Bilal announced the launch of Pakistan’s Bitcoin Reserve after he delivered a keynote address before significant personalities among the audience like United States Vice President JD Vance, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Saqib’s office issued his statement, saying, “Pakistan is no longer defined by its past. It is being reborn as a forward-looking hub of digital innovation — powered by its youth, sharpened by necessity, and led by a new generation of tech statesmen. I’m not just here as a minister. I’m here as the voice of a generation — a generation that is online, on-chain, and unstoppable,” he said.

Saqib thanks Donald Trump

While delivering the keynote, Saqib announced the government has established a national bitcoin wallet, “holding digital assets already in state custody — not for sale or speculation, but as a sovereign reserve signaling long-term belief in decentralised finance.” Saqib did not lose the opportunity to mention about the recent India-Pakistan conflict by thanking US President Donald Trump to play the role of a peacemaker and for his commitment to crypto adoption.

What Pak intends by launching Cryptocurrency?

The recent India-Pakistan conflict has made Pakistan insecure about its relations with the United States. Also, there is a growing belief that Pakistan wants to come closer to the US, especially Donald Trump’s family with this move. Saqib has himself said that this initiative has been inspired by the US. “We want to thank the US because we are getting inspired from them,” Bilal said.

In a move to make America ‘crypto capital of the world’, Donald Trump had in March signed an executive order to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile. Also, in the wake of India likely to sign a Free Trade Agreement with the US, Pakistan has been trying to lure US to invest heavily in its country.