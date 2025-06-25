After getting a severe beating at the hands of India during Operation Sindoor last month, Pakistan is upgrading its nuclear arsenal with Chinese help. Does it need nuclear-capable Long-Range Ballistic Missile or ICBMs?

Days after US President Donald Trump met Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir on lunch at his official residence of the White House, Islamabad has been caught doing something sure to make him upset. Reputed magazine 'Foreign Affairs' has reported that the South Asian Muslim country is working clandestinely on developing a Long-Range Ballistic Missile that could reach the US. After getting a severe beating at the hands of India during Operation Sindoor last month, Pakistan is upgrading its nuclear arsenal with Chinese help.

Will Pakistan become US adversary?

If Islamabad remains adamant on acquiring such a missile, the US could designate the country as a nuclear adversary. If it happens, Washington could slap the country with sanctions. The US may consider it a nuclear adversary, a potential threat or opponent and take punitive action against any country that possesses nuclear weapons. Russia, China and North Korea come in this category at present.

Islamabad's ICBM programme

Pakistan's nuclear programme is strictly focused on deterring India and it has focused itself on developing short and medium-range missiles. It tested the surface-to-surface medium-range ballistic missile Shaheen-III in 2022. This missile can hit targets over 2,700 km and attack almost all of Indian cities. Pakistan has no long-range missiles at present. However, the Islamic nation is working on Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs), that can be fitted with nuclear as well as conventional warheads and hit targets over 5,500 km.

Is Israel or US Pakistan's target?

Pakistan does not need a missile of this range as its main adversary India can be covered by short-range missiles and medium-range missiles. It has both kinds of missiles in its arsenal. So, India is not the potential target. Is the Jewish nation Israel is a potential target of Pakistan? Or does Islamabad want to bring the US under its striking range? Is it a defense need or a geostrategic game to appease all-weather friend China, which is certain to emerge as a rival to the US?

US imposes sanctions on Pakistani entities

Washington slapped four Pakistani institutions with sanctions last year after they were caught working on a long-range ballistic missile programme. State-owned defence agency National Development Complex and three other firms came under the sanctions. The US froze property belonging to these entities and barred its firms from doing business with them.

What next?