In a post on X, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) said that Pakistani forces continue with their killing, disappearances and economic exploitation of the Baloch nation as a part of "systematic crimes" on a regular basis.

Leading Baloch human rights group Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) shared an update on the "daily crimes" at the hands of Pakistani forces committed on Baloch people in a post on Monday. In a post on X, BYC said that Pakistani forces continue with their killing, disappearances, and economic exploitation of the Baloch nation as a part of "systematic crimes" on a regular basis. It further said that through these actions, "Baloch people are being collectively punished for demanding dignity and rights".

The post shared updates about a sit-in protest organised against the actions of the coast guards. It said, "Currently, the Pickup Union in Gwadar staged a sit-in protest on the Coastal Highway, blocking all traffic. The protest was held against the actions of Coast Guards who seized vehicles and diesel without legal justification. Protesters stated that despite being involved in lawful economic activity, they are subjected to harassment, their vehicles taken, and their livelihood looted.

Union members said the Coast Guards impounded vehicles at night without notice, even though the diesel was being transported with valid permits issued by the Balochistan government. After their meeting with Colonel Zain-ul-Abideen, only empty vehicles were returned, while the diesel was confiscated.

Drivers emphasized that they operate under heavy financial pressure, often purchasing diesel on credit and surviving on minimal income after exhausting labor. The seizure of their diesel means the erasure of their only means of survival. These actions, carried out under the guise of security, are in direct contradiction to claims of development in Gwadar and expose the reality of a militarized economic blockade."

It further alleged, "The state is using all its forces--military, paramilitary, and economic--to suppress and punish the Baloch nation. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) stands in solidarity with the Pickup Union in Gwadar. The state's criminal actions against the Baloch are not just physical--they extend to the very fabric of their economy and their survival."

In its concluding remarks, BYC gave a call for Baloch people to rise against the atrocities being committed against them. "The time has come for the Baloch people to rise up. We refuse to be silenced in the face of state violence, whether it's the kidnapping of our youth or the destruction of our livelihoods", BYC said in its post. The Balochistan region remains plagued by a disturbing trend of enforced disappearances, with some victims eventually released, while others endure long-term detention or fall prey to targeted killings.

These violations of fundamental rights have fueled growing insecurity and mistrust among locals. The persistent fear of arbitrary arrests and the absence of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, undermining efforts to restore peace, justice, and public confidence in state institutions.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI.)