Is Pakistan Army losing Balochistan? 25 soldiers killed in Ziarat Cross attack; BLA claims responsibility

BLA has claimed responsibility for two attacks in Balochistan, Pakistan, on Thursday, stating that 25 military personnel were killed and three military vehicles were destroyed. A BLA spokesperson reported that fighters targeted a military convoy at Ziarat Cross, destroying two vehicles.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) on Thursday claimed responsibility for two attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan province, saying 25 Pakistani military personnel were killed and three military vehicles were destroyed.

According to The Balochistan Post, the BLA spokesperson said fighters targeted a military convoy at Ziarat Cross, attacking vehicles and destroying two of them, including a military truck. The militant group initially claimed that 18 personnel were killed in the attack, with the death toll later rising to 25.

BLA releases video trailer of Ziarat Cross attack via Hakkal

The BLA also released a one-minute-and-11-second video trailer through Hakkal, its official media channel, which it said showed footage from the Ziarat Cross attack. The footage purportedly shows armed fighters near burning Pakistani military vehicles, with bodies visible at the site and weapons being seized. The BLA said it would release the complete video later.

The Ziarat Cross attack is one of the deadliest attacks claimed by the BLA in recent weeks in Balochistan, where the group has stepped up attacks on Pakistani security forces. The group said its fighters attacked the convoy at Ziarat Cross and set military vehicles ablaze during the operation.

According to the statement attributed to the BLA spokesperson, the convoy was ambushed and two vehicles, including a military truck, were destroyed in the assault. The group claimed the death toll rose from 18 initially to 25 after the attack.

The one-minute-and-11-second trailer released by Hakkal is said to show the aftermath of the attack, with armed fighters standing near burning vehicles and showing bodies at the site. The BLA said weapons were also seized from the personnel killed in the attack.

Second attack in Surab's Hajika area, seven killed

In a separate operation in the Hajika area of Surab, the group's Special Tactical Operations Squad (STOS) remotely detonated an explosives-laden vehicle, destroying a military vehicle and killing seven personnel, according to the BLA statement. The Surab attack was carried out by the STOS unit of the BLA, which the group said used an explosives-laden vehicle detonated remotely to target a Pakistani military vehicle in the Hajika area of Surab.

The BLA said seven personnel were killed in the second attack and a military vehicle was completely destroyed. The two attacks come amid an ongoing insurgency in Balochistan, where Baloch separatist groups, including the BLA have been fighting Pakistani security forces for years, demanding independence.

Pakistani authorities have not yet officially commented on the BLA's claims regarding the Ziarat Cross and Surab attacks.