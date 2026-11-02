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Is Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang under scrutiny? Trump reacts to China spy plot report

In a fresh controversy involving Nvidia, CEO Jensen Huang has come under the spotlight after a report raised questions about an alleged Chinese spy plot. Know the whole matter.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 05:59 PM IST

Is Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang under scrutiny? Trump reacts to China spy plot report
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces scrutiny over a spy plot. (AI-Generated)
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US President Donald Trump has expressed concerns over Nvidia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang, saying that he wants to examine intelligence reports. Trump's uncertainty over the Nvidia CEO came after a report linked a Chinese businesswoman, suspected of helping Beijing gather information, to Huang. While speaking to reporters on Saturday at his annual Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, Trump said, ''I would like to say yes. I mean, unless we find out something to the contrary.''

''I've always found Jensen Huang to be very aboveboard. But you know, you're dealing in a very complex issues. We hope everything's okay with Jensen. We'll check it out. We're going to check it out very closely,'' Trump added.

Trump even called the Nvidia CEO a 'great' and 'brilliant' person and further said, ''When it comes to chips, there's never been anyone like him.''

What is the complete story?

This all began after a report by The New York Times, which claimed that US intelligence agencies had identified a Chinese businesswoman named Alice Huang as an alleged Chinese intelligence asset. She is suspected of passing vital information to Beijing and had reportedly developed a close connection with the Nvidia CEO.

Alice was associated with a Singapore-based data centre company named Megaspeed that buys advanced Nvidia processors to build data centres and lease computing capacity to businesses in China. As per the report, intelligence agencies became concerned that Alice could have used her access to Jensen to gather info about Nvidia and its upcoming plans. However, it is still not established that Jensen Huang knowingly shared any sensitive information with her.

Nvidia and Megaspeed's reaction

Rejecting claims that Jensen's Huang's interactions with Alice were unusual, Nvidia said that its CEO regularly meets executives from customer companies as part of his job. Meanwhile, Megaspeed said that it is taking the allegations seriously and has hired outside legal advisers to investigate the matter.

(With inputs from ANI)

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