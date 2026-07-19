FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Chandu Champion producer Sajid Nadiadwala celebrates Kartik Aaryan's National Award win: 'We witnessed him pour his heart'

Chandu Champion producer celebrates Kartik Aaryan's National Award win

ZEE5 announces new movies, series across seven languages; R Madhavan to host Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0

ZEE5 announces new movies, series across seven languages

Zee CEO Punit Goenka reaffirms long-term partnership with FIFA, thanks Gianni Infantino and fans

Zee CEO Punit Goenka reaffirms long-term partnership with FIFA

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Is Mojtaba Khamenei not in Iran? Fresh report sparks speculation over his whereabouts

Amid rising tensions between Iran and the US, fresh speculation has emerged about Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's whereabouts after a media report made a major claim.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 04:56 PM IST

Is Mojtaba Khamenei not in Iran? Fresh report sparks speculation over his whereabouts
Mojtaba Khamenei recently avoided his father's funeral ceremonies. (X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly 'not in Iran'. As per a report by Saudi news outlet al-Hadath, quoting an Israeli security source, Mojtaba is no longer in Iran, triggering discussion on social media and in regional political circles. However, the report didn't specify his exact location or provide any evidence to support the claim. Mojtaba, who assumed the position of Iran's Supreme Leader soon after his father was killed in a joint strike by Israel and the US, has not made any public appearance. He was also missing from his father's funeral, which took place earlier this month.

''Iran's internal divisions are deep and threaten the existence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,'' al-Hadath reported, quoting an Israeli security source. The source also stated that the United States does not want Israel to participate in retaliatory strikes against Iran, even if Tehran attacks Israeli territory.

Iran-US tensions remain high in Middle East

The report about Mojtaba's whereabouts came as tensions between Iran and the US remain high in the region. Recently, Khamenei warned the United States of 'unforgettable lessons' if it continued attacking Iran. He also described US President Donald Trump's signature as 'worthless and invalid'.

The remarks, aired on Iranian state television, came hours after an Iranian negotiator announced that Tehran was stepping back from the interim agreement, which was signed to pave the way for a permanent end to hostilities.

Not only this, but Khamenei also warned that Iran and its allies, known as the 'Axis of Resistance', would respond to any further action by the US. Meanwhile, the crucial waterway - the Strait of Hormuz - remains the major factor in the conflict as both sides focus on controlling it. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Chandu Champion producer Sajid Nadiadwala celebrates Kartik Aaryan's National Award win: 'We witnessed him pour his heart'
Chandu Champion producer celebrates Kartik Aaryan's National Award win
ZEE5 announces new movies, series across seven languages; R Madhavan to host Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0
ZEE5 announces new movies, series across seven languages
Lionel Messi's 'Vamos Argentina' post ahead of FIFA World Cup final against Spain triggers retirement buzz
Messi's 'Vamos Argentina' post fuels retirement buzz before World Cup final
Zee CEO Punit Goenka reaffirms long-term partnership with FIFA, thanks Gianni Infantino and fans
Zee CEO Punit Goenka reaffirms long-term partnership with FIFA
Sonam Wangchuk: Delhi High Court says activist not in detention, will remain in Safdarjung Hospital
Sonam Wangchuk will remain in Safdarjung Hospital: Delhi High Court
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement