Is Mojtaba Khamenei not in Iran? Fresh report sparks speculation over his whereabouts

Amid rising tensions between Iran and the US, fresh speculation has emerged about Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's whereabouts after a media report made a major claim.

The Supreme Leader of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly 'not in Iran'. As per a report by Saudi news outlet al-Hadath, quoting an Israeli security source, Mojtaba is no longer in Iran, triggering discussion on social media and in regional political circles. However, the report didn't specify his exact location or provide any evidence to support the claim. Mojtaba, who assumed the position of Iran's Supreme Leader soon after his father was killed in a joint strike by Israel and the US, has not made any public appearance. He was also missing from his father's funeral, which took place earlier this month.

''Iran's internal divisions are deep and threaten the existence of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,'' al-Hadath reported, quoting an Israeli security source. The source also stated that the United States does not want Israel to participate in retaliatory strikes against Iran, even if Tehran attacks Israeli territory.

Iran-US tensions remain high in Middle East

The report about Mojtaba's whereabouts came as tensions between Iran and the US remain high in the region. Recently, Khamenei warned the United States of 'unforgettable lessons' if it continued attacking Iran. He also described US President Donald Trump's signature as 'worthless and invalid'.

The remarks, aired on Iranian state television, came hours after an Iranian negotiator announced that Tehran was stepping back from the interim agreement, which was signed to pave the way for a permanent end to hostilities.

Not only this, but Khamenei also warned that Iran and its allies, known as the 'Axis of Resistance', would respond to any further action by the US. Meanwhile, the crucial waterway - the Strait of Hormuz - remains the major factor in the conflict as both sides focus on controlling it.