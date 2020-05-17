Is Kim Jong-un dead? New mystery sparked by removal of late Kim Jong-il, Kim Il Sung's portraits

While the world is still playing the guessing game on Kim Jong Un's current health situation, the grand portraits of the North Korean Supreme Leader's father and grandfather - Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong-il - have been removed from the main square of Pyongyang according to recent reports.

Allegedly, a statute of Kim Jong-il has also been removed, suggesting some big announcement is on the cards.

According to NKNews' latest reports, satellite images also show that the main observation deck which is used by Kim to overwatch military parades in Kim Il Sung Square was also demolished as part of the process.

"The last time that happened was when the place was being renovated following the death of the Dear Leader," journalist Roy Calley, author of Look With Your Eyes and Tell the World, was quoted as saying by the Express.co.uk.

"The fact that portraits have been removed is very interesting. Kim Jong-un can't have any statues or portraits unless he's dead."

"The square is huge (think Beijing) so I can't see why they'd be enlarging it."

"I'm guessing (and only that) they are preparing to add a third statue and portrait, but who knows?" he added.

It was back in 2012 when the portrait area last time in the square was altered with a smiling portrayal of Kim Jong Il was added after his demise.

Back in November 2018, the first official portrait of Kim Jong Un was revealed during Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel's visit to Hermit Kingdom’s capital city for a summit.

There are also suggestions that these changes at the main square may be part of the plan to host an expanded celebration for the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea.

In December, Kim “confirmed that the world will witness a new strategic weapon to be possessed by the DPRK in the near future,” with many speculating that it could be revealed during the 75th anniversary on October 10.

World media has been rife with reports suggesting the North Korean leader's ill health after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure at a hospital on April 12.

CNN had reported that Kim was in "grave danger", citing unnamed US officials who reportedly told the publication that "the concerns about Kim's health are credible but the severity is hard to assess."

In the past, US President Donald Trump had also claimed that he's got a "very good idea" about the status of Kim's health but he "can't talk about it now".