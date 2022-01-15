Is it just a flu? – Here’s what countries across the globe believe

As an increasing number of people have now become infected with the Covid-19 infection, many countries around the globe are exploring the possibility that the Covid-19 pandemic may become an endemic like the flu. Many believe that it will become a part of life and people must learn to live with it.



Even as the World Health Organization (WHO) is against any such thought process, Spain was the first European nation to plan to end masking mandates.

Based on the alarming spread of the Omicron variant in the US, experts believe that most of the population will be infected. Earlier, the WHO said that more than half of the European population will have the virus in the coming days.

With the above assertions, one can clearly see the pandemic turning into an epidemic as common as the flu.

While governments are pressing upon the importance of vaccinations and lockdowns, it seems like not one of the two is ‘completely’ preventing the spread.

This can be understood by the example of Israel. Israel was among the first few countries that vaccinated most of its adult population and then released a third dose option too. The country is now pressing for a fourth dose as cases continue to be reported.

Speaking about the transition from pandemic to a stage like the flu, Switzerland’s interior minister Alain Berset said, “We may be on the eve of a watershed, the transition from a pandemic phase to an endemic phase”. Britain’s Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi also shares similar beliefs with respect to Covid-19.

Notably, the UK economy had started returning to pre-pandemic levels as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.9 per cent in November, compared to 0.1 per cent in October. The increased sales during the holiday season were considered as a paramount reason for the economic rebound.

Many countries in Europe have reduced travel restrictions to ease the lives of people. Slovenia, for instance, has cut down quarantine time to five days.

The Netherlands is also exploring the possibility of easing Covid-19 related restrictions soon.

