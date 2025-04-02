WORLD
Public expressions of dissent against Hamas have been extremely rare since it seized power in Gaza Strip in 2007. The militant group has violently dispersed occasional protests and jailed, tortured or killed those who challenged its rule.
Thousands of Palestinians chanted against Hamas during anti-war protests last week in the Gaza Strip, the biggest show of anger at the militant group since its attack on Israel ignited the war. Protesters said they were venting anger and desperation as they endure a new round of war and displacement after Israel ended a ceasefire. They leveled unusually direct criticism at Hamas even while remaining furious at Israel, the United States and others for their plight.
Public expressions of dissent have been extremely rare since Hamas seized power in Gaza in 2007. The militant group has violently dispersed occasional protests and jailed, tortured or killed those who challenged its rule.
Hamas has faced no significant internal challenge since the start of the war and still controls Gaza, despite losing most of its top leaders and thousands of fighters. There is also nearly universal anger at Israel, whose offensive has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and flattened entire neighborhoods.
Israel has blocked all humanitarian aid for a month and renewed its offensive. Israel blames the high death toll on Hamas because it operates in densely populated areas, accusing it of showing no concern for Palestinian civilians.
“The protest was not about politics. It was about people’s lives,” said Mohammed Abu Saker, a father of three from the bombed-out town of Beit Hanoun who joined a demonstration.
“We can’t stop Israel from killing us, but we can press Hamas to give concessions.” Is Hamas popular? Nearly all Palestinians support some form of resistance to Israel’s military occupation and expansion of settlements — which predate Hamas’ founding in the 1980s.
In general, support for Hamas in the occupied West Bank and Gaza tends to increase when it battles Israel and subside during periods of relative calm.
The Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, which has conducted scientific polling in Gaza and the West Bank for decades, found before this war began that about equal numbers of Palestinians supported Hamas and the secular Fatah movement led by President Mahmoud Abbas, who recognizes Israel and cooperates with it on security.
But polls taken since the start of the war show Hamas has been consistently more popular than Fatah. The change is particularly pronounced in the West Bank, where support for Hamas rose immediately after the Oct. 7, 2023, attack. Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people that day, mostly civilians, and took 251 hostages.
In Gaza, the polls provide some evidence that support for Hamas rose slightly in the immediate aftermath of the attack, but since then has returned to about where it stood previously. Hamas has not had the support of most Palestinians, in either territory, either before or after the war began.
Wartime polling in Gaza is especially challenging due to a lack of access to some regions and mass displacement. There is also potentially even more pressure on respondents to answer a particular way.
Tahani Mustafa, senior analyst at the International Crisis Group, said it's difficult to gauge Hamas' support. “I wouldn’t say it’s either popular or unpopular at this point in time," she said.The Associated Press contacted dozens of Palestinians about Hamas in recent months.
The vast majority declined to be interviewed or requested anonymity, fearing retribution from Hamas — or from Israel if they voiced support for the group. Many said they were just struggling to stay alive. Israel’s offensive has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which does not say how many were civilians or combatants.
The ministry is led by medical professionals but reports to the Hamas-run government. Its toll is seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts, though Israel has challenged its numbers. Israel says it has killed some 20,000 militants, without providing evidence.
Hamas has not disclosed the full extent of its losses.How does Hamas handle dissent? Hamas has violently suppressed dissent since seizing power from the Palestinian Authority —led by Fatah. Rights groups say both Palestinian authorities crack down on protests and detain and torture critics.
In the past, Hamas has killed people it accused of being collaborators with Israel, as well as some who have challenged its rule. There are no confirmed reports of anyone being killed for taking part in the latest protests.
Israel and Western nations consider Hamas a terrorist organization because of its long history of attacks that have killed Israeli civilians.
Gaza residents, speaking on condition of anonymity out of security concerns, say plainclothes Hamas security men have patrolled the territory throughout the war, maintaining law and order while also quashing dissent.
But Hamas' detractors may have other reasons for staying quiet.Any perceived criticism of armed resistance against Israel is generally frowned upon in Palestinian society and seen as treasonous by some, especially during wartime. Family elders of Beit Lahiya, where the first protest erupted last week, released a statement backing demands to end to the war while reaffirming their support for armed resistance.
Saeed Abu Elaish, a medic from Jabaliya, one of the most heavily damaged areas in Gaza, lost his wife, their two daughters and several relatives in an Israeli airstrike. He said he's sick of hearing Hamas leaders call for more sacrifice.
“Stop this war. Stop these massacres,” he said.But he was also angry at Israel's expressions of support for the protests, accusing it of exploiting them. "It’s mainly against Israel before it’s against Hamas,” he said.
Many Palestinians see armed resistance as the only path to independence because peace negotiations and forms of nonviolent resistance — like boycotts — have largely failed.“There is a red line in the Palestinian national discourse.
You simply don’t criticize armed resistance,” Mustafa said. “To do that will then provide the kind of pretext that Israel and the international community are looking for” to support Israel’s actions.
Why is there no alternative to Hamas in Gaza?The last serious Israeli-Palestinian peace talks broke down in 2009, at the start of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nearly unbroken 15 years in power. Abbas, who is 89 and deeply unpopular, is still committed to a two-state solution, while the Israeli government is opposed to Palestinian statehood.
Netanyahu has vowed to eliminate Hamas and ruled out any role for Abbas' Palestinian Authority in Gaza, saying it is not truly committed to peace. He says Israel will maintain open-ended security control, as it does in the West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority administers population centers. That means there is no one around whom opponents of Hamas might rally, and no postwar plan.
Most Palestinians alive today were not old enough to vote the last time national elections were held, in 2006, when Hamas won a landslide victory. Abbas, whose mandate ended in 2009, has repeatedly promised elections only to postpone them, blaming Israeli restrictions.
Polling indicates he would struggle to win reelection.Hamas has said it's willing to cede power in Gaza to other Palestinians but has rejected Israeli and U.S. demands that it disarm and go into exile. An armed Hamas would maintain influence in Gaza even if it gives up nominal authority.
With no clear alternative to Hamas and no end in sight to the war, some protesters have expressed despair.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from APTN)
Vishakhapatnam SHOCKER! Man slits lover's throat, injures her daughter
ODI World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli; where is every member of WC-winning squad on 14th anniversary?
Why did Tejashwi Yadav say about father Lalu Prasad Yadav, 'Kaleja wale aadmi hain...'?
Meet Kamya Mishra, who became IPS officer at 22, has resigned after 6 years due to...
Love, intimate relations and blackmail!: School principal extorts lakhs of rupees from student's father, Startling REVELATIONS here
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this National Award-winner actor was Sanjay Gupta original choice for Kaante, one call of 'Baba' changed film's fate
DNA Verified: Old video from Bangladesh falsely shared as unrest in West Bengal's Malda
IPL 2025: CSK fangirl finally breaks silence on her viral reaction to MS Dhoni's dismissal against RR
Is it end of HAMAS? Why thousands of Palestinians protest in Gaza Strip after war against Israel?
NZ vs PAK: Mitchell Hay, Ben Sears shine as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 84 runs in 2nd ODI, take 2-0 lead
Bengaluru couples get own ‘private time’ with ‘Smooch Cabs’, inside ‘tinted windows’ they leave traffic outside chaotic
SHOCKING! Two young men captured performing stunts on auto-rickshaw, viral video sparks outrage
IPL 2025: Major setback for Mumbai Indians as Jasprit Bumrah's comeback further delayed due to THIS reason
Pakistani star Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal in trouble? MNS leader says won't let the film release: 'Some rotten mangoes...'
Govt loses Rs 17570000000 as BSNL fails to bill Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio for...
Anant Ambani chants Hanuman Chalisa while walking to Dwarka on Padyatra: 'Have faith in....'
Transforming fleet management with mobile technology: Lessons from Zebra Handheld Implementation
Aamir Khan's cousin filmmaker Mansoor Khan feels Junaid Khan should've been in Laal Singh Chaddha: 'I'd not take Kareena...'
IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant involved in intense chat after defeat against PBKS; reminds fans of KL Rahul episode
Meet actor who went out of work after 2 blockbusters, had no money to pay rent, became alcoholic; started business of..., bounced back as star with...
UK tightens immigration rules, raise wages, restrict overseas recruitment, how will it hit Indians?
Shocking video shows pet dog slips under moving train after owner's risky boarding attempt, WATCH
Forbes Billionaires List 2025 released: Elon Musk retains top spot, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani now ranked...
Ratan Tata's will: Late Tata Group boss leaves Rs 10 lakh for secretary, Rs 1 crore for...; check key details
Ratan Tata's Rs 3,800 crore will: Big gift for 'millennial friend' Shantanu Naidu, set to receive...
Akash Ambani visits Tirumala Temple, performs seva and offers prayers; WATCH viral video
Did YouTuber MrBeast burn down 20 million trees? Here’s the truth
'Dirty 15': Which countries will suffer most from Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs? Is India on the list?
IPL 2025: BCCI punishes LSG bowler Digvesh Singh Rathi for controversial 'notebook' send-off to Priyansh Arya, faces multiple penalties
Kiren Rijiju blasts opposition over Waqf Amendment Bill: 'Even the building we're sitting in...'
Meet Kailash Goyal who worked full-time to support family, lived in single room, then cracked GATE with AIR 1, he is from...
Radhika Merchant's sister Anjali Merchant dazzles in satin green Vivienne Westwood gown, see pics
Sunny Deol says south Indian cinema has moved forward after learning from Bollywood: 'Our producers, directors no longer have...'
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 Preview: Head-to-head record, stats and record at M Chinnaswamy stadium - All you need to know
Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, teams up with BLAST to expand...
How will US Liberation Day reciprocal tariffs hit 'Dirty 15' including India? Will it cause inflation, recession in US?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch RCB vs GT match 14 live on TV, online?
Much-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway nears completion but there's one house which stands in the way!
Meet actress who trekked for 9 months from Burma to India during World War II, had no clothes; is now mother of superstar worth Rs 2,900 crore
Sholay 2 had Jr Gabbar with Jackie Chan? Ramesh Sippy's nephew wanted to turn Sholay into franchise, but...
Jaya Bachchan reveals she saw 'danger', got 'frightened' after first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan because 'he was only one who...'
How to turn Navratri wishes into free Ghibli-style images using ChatGPT and Grok: Step-by-step guide
Why West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's UK visit is important for positioning state as industrial, educational hub
Meet actor who started as chorus singer, played younger Shah Rukh Khan, the first to earn a BAFTA Award nomination, learnt classical music, he is...
Producers' association of India condemns online leak of Salman Khan's Sikandar, calls it threat to film industry
Meet Mohini Mohan Dutta, mystery heir named in Ratan Tata’s will for Rs 500 crore property, he is from…
Kartik Aaryan to collaborate with Karan Johar for expensive 'high concept' comedy trilogy? Here's what we know
Chinese Foreign Ministry's big statement on 75th anniversary of India-China ties: 'Cooperative pas de deux of dragon and elephant is...'
Ranveer Singh all set to act in zombie film after Don 3? Report says this project could...
Meet cricketer who once played with Sachin Tendulkar, quit game to become actor, his name is...
What is waqf? How is Waqf Board constituted? Why has Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 sparked political, communal debate?
Sharmila Tagore breaks silence on decision to retire Pataudi Trophy: 'If BCCI does not want to remember Tiger’s legacy...'
Virat Kohli spots MS Dhoni fan at his restaurant in Bengaluru, here's what happened next at RCB party | Watch video
Meet Kapoor family's only member who worked as LIC agent, started kitchen appliance business but failed, held Guiness World Record for....; she is...
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan's reaction when Rekha enters the stage in western outfit goes viral, netizens say 'biwi aage baithi hai...'
Kajol shuts down separation rumours, pens quirky post on Ajay Devgn's 56th birthday: 'We don’t mind...'
Waqf Amendment Bill: Kiren Rijiju tables controversial bill in Lok Sabha
Delhi-NCR traffic woes to end? Noida to build 2nd Noida-Greater Noida Expressway
Meet actor who once called Aishwarya Rai 'sexiest woman', was almost married to Karisma Kapoor but their relationship ended after..
Telugu director Naga Vamsi lashes out, challenges media to ban his movie: Watch
Kunal Kamra continues no-show as police issue third summons to stand up comedian over derogatory remarks on Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde
This 224-year-old temple, was built to grant wishes to childless women, now one of richest temples with Rs 125 crore net worth, is located in...
This billionaire denied son a job at his company, asks him to..., he is...
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, got 300/300 in JEE Mains, farmer's son who studied 15 hours a day, he is from…
Michael Bay, director of the next James Bond film, has approached Ranbir Kapoor? Can he be the next 007?
12 Entrepreneurs to look out in 2025
Pune-based makeup artist shares fake accident scars for work excuses, sparks debate online: 'This is so cheap...'
Sikandar actress Rashmika Mandanna's luxurious lifestyle: Rs 8 crore bungalow, Rs 1.84 crore Range Rover Sport, Rs 66 crore net worth, charges Rs... per film
Did Shah Rukh Khan finally forgive paparazzi for sensational coverage of son Aryan Khan's arrest in 2021? Here's all you need to know
Who was Vittal Mallya, man behind success of brands like Kissan, Berger Paints, Cadbury, his biggest success came with...
Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid deletes all posts from Instagram amid India's Got Latent controversy
Top Gun, Batman star Val Kilmer passes away at 65 after long battle with cancer
This country holds largest gold reserve in world, boasts over 8000 tonnes, not Germany, China, Russia, it is...
BTS reunion 2025: HYBE CEO shares big update, says RM, V, Jimim, Jin, Jungkook, J-hope, Suga are...
Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies accused of copying Arabic film Burqa City, netizens find similarities: 'Bollywood runs on...'
Salman Khan feels 'like a monkey in a zoo', says Chetan Bhagat
Meet Abhi Bansal, Ishaan Jain, Aanchal Chadha, gold medalists, IIM Ahmedabad toppers who are not IITians but have studied in...
Watch: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan recreate iconic Kajra Re dance with daughter Aaradhya, video goes viral, netizens say ‘inka toh divorce...'
TMKOC producer Asit Modi gives update on Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's return to the show: 'Itna sabar kiya hai toh...'
Norovirus outbreak in luxury cruise ship, over 200 passengers infected; know how disease spreads, its preventions here
Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Lok Sabha today amidst political standoff
Meet man who lost his parents, sister, later bounced back, now leads Rs 3000 crore empire, he is..
Meet woman, 70-year-old, who risked her life to save 150 people using her saree, here's why
RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy XI picks for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Meet Pranav Mistry, founder of Mukesh Ambani funded startup, urges to focus on next wave AI models, his business is...
Indian woman stuns netizens, crosses three countries in 3 seconds by...; WATCH video here
Meet actor who sold lipsticks, nail polishes on buses; Jaya Bachchan changed his life when...
Arti Singh breaks silence on pregnancy rumours after brother Krushna Abhishek's viral statement: 'Let's call it...'
Did you know Dia Mirza auctioned her bridal outfit from her first wedding with Sahil Sangha? Actress says 'I wanted to get...'
Myanmar again hit by two earthquakes after deadly tremors last week leaves over 2,000 dead
DNA TV Show: Megaquake warning in this country, after massive earthquake hit Myanmar, Thailand
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 6: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran film holds steady amid political backlash, earns Rs...
Sikandar box office collection day 3: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna film sees 30% drop after Eid, earns Rs...
Rocker who won Grammy to deadliest al Qaeda leader: Who is Iyad ag Ghali, West Africa’s biggest terrorist wanted by ICC?
Delhi Metro viral video: Woman argues with man, asks him to give up unreserved seat
Anupamaa to get new antagonist, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor to enter Rupali Ganguly show
Microsoft to replace Windows Blue Screen of Death, here's how it will look
Malaika Arora shares post on 'strong tomorrow' amid dating rumors with Kumar Sangakkara after breakup with Arjun Kapoor
Watch: Chile’s President Gabriel Boric stops during walk to ask PM Modi about Ashoka Chakra on...
Meet world’s youngest billionaire, 20-year-old who is richer than Ed Sheeran, Vin Diesel, has net worth of Rs...