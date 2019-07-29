Is it a delivery box or a cake! Take a look at this unique gift by US man to his wife on her birthday

Cake in shape of Amazon delivery package! Yes, a US man surprised his wife on birthday when he got her an Amazon delivery package shaped cake given the fact that she is a big fan of online shopping.

A US man in North Carolina ditched the traditionally styled cakes and gifted his wife an Amazon delivery shaped cake that was made to perfection and will leave you guessing whether really it is a cake or a delivery package.

The special gift to his wife Emily McGuire's on her 39th birthday has gone viral as even news bulletins by local channels paid attention to this unique idea by the US man to surprise his wife. She also shared photos of the cake on her Instagram with an interesting caption.

Waylon's wife Emily said as soon as she saw the cake, she was like, "he gets me" as her husband understand her this much.

Taking to Instagram, Emily said, "When you order a lot from Amazon..you get an Amazon box cake. . . .".

Her husband got the cake from Sweet Dreams Bakery of Dunn and according to the bakery, it took them around 8 hours to prepare it.

Meanwhile, this unique styled cake which has been receiving a lot of praise is also adding to the popularity of the bakery. Sharing the photos of the cake on Facebook, the bakery has received more than 26,000 likes and 19,000 shares so far.

The cake was just a replica of an Amazon delivery box with all the details like address, person's name, barcode, Pincode and every other minute details.