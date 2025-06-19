Though the International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi has said that the agency has no evidence of Iran building an atomic bomb, the Jewish state has bombed many Iranian cities and its nuclear facilities. Now it has announced plans to kill Ali Khamenei.

Israel has once again made its intentions clear in the most brazen way. Making it clear that the real motive of the ongoing Israel- Iran War is not only stopping the Islamic nation from making a nuclear bomb but to kill its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and overthrow the Islamic regime, Tel Aviv has declared its plan to kill the highest authority of Shiite Islam. Though the International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi has said that the agency has no evidence of Iran building an atom bomb, the Jewish state has bombed many Iranian cities and its nuclear facilities.

Israel Katz announces plan to kill Ali Khamenei

However, moving one step forward, Israeli Minister of Defence Israel Katz said Thursday, "I want to say that a dictator like Khamenei, who leads a country like Iran and has engraved on his flag the annihilation of the State of Israel, this terrible goal of destroying Israel, cannot continue to exist."

Stirring the horrible memories of Hitler's Holocaust in which about six million Jews were killed in concentration camps, he said, "I compare this to that if during the terrible Holocaust, the State of Israel had existed and the strong Israel Defense Forces had existed and we knew that we could send the IDF to the bunker to capture the Jew-hater Hitler to thwart his plan to destroy the Jews, we would have done it, we would have sent the IDF and pulled him out and eliminated him. And same with, I see the situation that Khamenei is the modern Hitler."

Israel Katz lambastes Iran's Supreme Leader

Threatening the Islamic scholar and the head of the Shiite state, he said, "The man has been the head of a power for decades, he has great ideological influence and he uses it and he says that he is in favour of destroying Israel, and he uses all resources even at the expense of his people for the sake of the goal." Holding Ali Khamenei personally responsible for attacking Israel, he added, "And we see today proof that he personally gives the order to shoot at hospitals and shoot at residential buildings, here there is no statistical deviation that can be explained, and he sees this as part of the goal of destroying the State of Israel."

'This man should not continue to exist'

When asked if the toppling of the regime was part of the war's goals?, the Defence Minister of the Jewish state declared, "We set the war goals to remove nuclear and destruction and missile threats, and in them, the IDF was instructed and knows that to achieve that, within the overall targets, this man should not continue to exist." Earlier, US President Donald Trump too has called for an end to Ayatollah Khamenei's rule. He also said in the most brazen way that he knows where the Islamic leader is hiding, but would not kill him "for now".