FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Agniveer News: '2 Year Extension...' Army's Major Relief For Agniveers; CDS Subramani's Full Speech

Agniveer News: '2 Year Extension...' Army's Major Relief For Agniveers; CDS Subramani's Full Speech

WPL 2027 full schedule announced: Check opening match, dates, venues and final

WPL 2027 full schedule announced: Check opening match, dates, venues and final

After losing midterm elections, Donald Trump warns of using 'ultimate power': What is presidential veto, can Democrats override it?

What is US Presidential Veto, can Democrats override it? What Constitution says

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Is Iran war real reason behind Republican defeat in US Midterms? Donald Trump says 'largely true'

Donald Trump admits Iran war reason for Republican midterm loss, agrees with JD Vance X post 'reason we lost is the war', says drove gas prices up, but would do it again.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 05, 2026, 09:13 AM IST

Is Iran war real reason behind Republican defeat in US Midterms? Donald Trump says 'largely true'
Donald Trump
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Donald Trump had a short and a long answer when asked whether war in Iran, which US launched along with Israel in February, was reason for his Republican Party's defeat in midterm polls on Wednesday.

"Largely true," he said, when a reporter at White House mentioned Vice President JD Vance's X post that "the reason we lost is the war". Vance said many voters who backed Trump in 2024 presidential polls abandoned Republicans due to frustration over Middle East conflict.

Trump says Iran war drove gasoline prices up

Trump followed up with longer sentences. "I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline [prices] up a little bit in the short term," he said of Iran as a factor. "At the same time, if I had to do it again... I will have to do it again," he added, apparently speaking of strikes on country.

"Because, long-term, that's the only answer. You can't let Iran have nuclear weapons," he argued, adding, "Or everything you see here, someday might not exist. Maybe this room might be the only one that does," referring to under-construction ballroom about which he delivered 20-minute monologue before he took reporters' questions and finally spoke of crucial midterms.

"As far as the Iran war is concerned, I wouldn't have done anything different," he said to another question later.

He said Democrats, who now control US Congress, should not be "destructive". He mentioned "veto" he has as President over legislature's power to change policy, caveat he added repeatedly during election process too.

Tuesday's midterm election results saw shift heavily influenced by voter backlash against escalating living costs, tariff policies, and economic strain of US-Iran conflict.

What Iran said after Republican loss

Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezai said earlier on Wednesday that Tehran had now handed Trump a "strategic" and a "political defeat", as Democratic Party seized control of both House and Senate in historic blue wave. "The Iranian nation handed Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz -- and a political defeat in Washington," Rezai said on X, referring to Iran's blockade of key sea trade route Strait of Hormuz being major leverage during conflict.

He said American people were bearing brunt of financial burden of war. "Anyone who takes on Iran will pay the price-from the battlefield to their own doorstep," he warned.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, however, noted that even though midterms dealt blow to Trump, Washington's policy towards Tehran will not shift. "Those who still harbour even the slightest hope that behaviour of hegemonic system might change through partisan or factional shifts, or who imagine that making concessions to United States can dissuade it from hostility towards Iranian nation, are seriously mistaken," Khamenei said. "Should such aggressions be repeated, war's scope will become much wider," he added

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is Iran war real reason behind Republican defeat in US Midterms? Donald Trump says 'largely true'
Is Iran war real reason behind Republican defeat in US Midterms?
US Midterm Elections: Indian Americans back Democrats, give them 84 of 100 seats
US Midterm Elections: Indian Americans back Democrats
'Operation Economic Outcast': Donald Trump administration sanctions Indian businessman, wife for helping Iran bypass oil curbs
Trump admin sanctions Indian businessman, wife for helping Iran bypass oil curbs
Gold, Silver prices today, November 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, Silver prices today, November 5, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Anil Kapoor apologises after stuntwoman makes this allegation about India Ke Top 1% show: Know what happened
Anil Kapoor reacts after stuntwoman makes this allegation on India Ke Top 1%
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement