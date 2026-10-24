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Is Iran planning to target US diplomats? Here's what intel memo says

US intelligence memo warns Iran has substantially increased attempts to target American diplomats and officials, plots in advanced stages: Axios report.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 24, 2026, 10:01 AM IST

Is Iran planning to target US diplomats? Here's what intel memo says
Marco Rubio, Donald Trump
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United States intelligence agencies have detected that Iran has "substantially increased" its attempts to target American diplomats and government officials, both across the Middle East and in other parts of the world.

As per a memo dated October 23 obtained by US news outlet Axios, some of the suspected plots involving potential loss of life have progressed to "advanced stages", prompting heightened concern among US security officials.

The rising threat has led to the State Department's decision to reduce staffing at several US embassies in the Middle East.

What intel memo says

The unclassified memo to Secretary of State Marco Rubio reveals that the Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton has pressed Rubio to widen the circulation of warnings about suspected Iranian assassination operations.

He cautioned that existing access limits could prevent potentially vulnerable American personnel from getting critical security information.

Although the document leaves out the identities of those who may be targeted and details of suspected operations beyond the Middle East, it confirms the intelligence has been delivered to high-ranking officials within the State Department.

For broader distribution, Clayton proposed removing classified restrictions wherever possible. This would allow Rubio to communicate the threat assessments to a larger group of American officials.

US orders families out of Saudi missions

The State Department had last week asked family members and nonessential personnel to leave the US Embassy in Riyadh and consulates in Jeddah and Dhahran.

A US official confirmed that Washington directed several diplomatic missions on Friday to scale back staffing, reducing American embassy personnel in the UAE, Lebanon, Qatar and Jordan.

"We decided that due to the threat of Houthi attacks and Iranian terror plots we need to reduce our footprint and keep only essential staff," the official said, as quoted by Axios.

Earlier CNN also reported about reduced employees at the four embassies.

Washington is also monitoring the possibility of a broader campaign by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who could extend their attacks beyond Saudi Arabia to additional countries in the region.

Trump's 'Epic Fury' warning

Addressing a campaign rally in Florida, Trump adopted an aggressive foreign policy posture.

"We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree," Trump told the cheering crowd, as quoted by Fox News.

"If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business.' But, you know, I doubt they'll do that because perhaps they're not smart," he added.

The possibility of fresh US and Israeli strikes against Iran after the US midterm elections is adding to concerns about escalation.

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