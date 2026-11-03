Iran has issued rare nuclear survival guidelines amid speculation over a possible US strike on its nuclear facilities. Here's what Tehran has advised citizens to do in the event of a nuclear explosion.

Is Iran getting ready for nuclear war with US? Tehran issues survival guidelines (AI-generated representative image)

Iran has issued a rare public advisory explaining how citizens should protect themselves in the event of a nuclear explosion, triggering questions about whether Tehran is preparing for a possible conflict with the United States. The eight-minute educational video outlines steps to take shelter, avoid radioactive contamination and protect against nuclear fallout.

Published by Iran's official news agency IRNA on October 29, the advisory asks people to identify basements or rooms in the central parts of sturdy buildings, stay away from windows and switch off air conditioners and ventilation systems that draw in outside air.

The guidelines also advise citizens to remain inside shelters for at least 24 hours, use packaged food and bottled water, and avoid taking shelter in vehicles. Authorities have warned that radioactive particles could travel through the atmosphere, putting people far beyond the initial explosion site at risk.

Why has Iran issued the nuclear survival advisory?

The video was released by emergency services in Isfahan, the province that houses Iran's Natanz nuclear facility. Its publication comes amid speculation about a possible American strike on Pickaxe Mountain, a deeply buried nuclear-related site near Natanz.

On October 16, US President Donald Trump said Washington could target the mountain, while explicitly ruling out the use of nuclear weapons. Separately, US journalist Tucker Carlson alleged on Monday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was pressuring Trump to launch a nuclear strike on the site.

Iran has linked the advisory to its annual Passive Defence Week. However, reports have not indicated that Tehran issued a similar nuclear attack survival guide in previous years.

What should people do if a nuclear explosion occurs?

The advisory identifies intense light, blast waves, extreme heat and radioactive materials as the four major dangers of a nuclear explosion.

People caught outdoors are advised not to look directly at the flash. They should lie close to the ground, take cover behind a barrier and protect their heads and faces. Once the blast wave passes, they should enter the nearest sturdy building.

Those potentially exposed to radioactive dust should carefully remove their outer clothing, seal it in a bag and wash exposed skin and hair with lukewarm water and soap.

Iran warns against taking iodine tablets without medical advice

The advisory also cautions against self-medication. Officials said stable iodine may reduce the thyroid's absorption of radioactive iodine in certain circumstances, but does not protect against other radioactive materials or radiation from an explosion.

The video also recommends battery-powered radios in case electromagnetic pulses disrupt electronic equipment and communication systems.

The latest guidance marks a shift in Tehran's public messaging from the June 2025 Israel-US airstrikes, when officials reassured citizens that radiation had not spread beyond targeted facilities. While the advisory does not confirm an imminent attack, its detailed instructions have drawn attention amid renewed tensions with Washington.