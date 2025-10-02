Is Greta Thunberg arrested by Israel after Global Sumud Flotilla interception? Here’s what we know

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was taken into custody by Israeli naval forces after participating in a pro-Palestinian humanitarian flotilla attempting to reach Gaza.

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish climate activist, was arrested by Israeli naval forces when she joined a humanitarian flotilla that supported Palestine in its attempt to enter Gaza. The Global Sumud Flotilla attempted to break through the long-standing naval barrier and deliver relief to the war-torn region, but the Israeli navy intercepted it on Wednesday, around 75 miles (120 kilometers) off the shore of Gaza.

When Thunberg was arrested, she was on board the ship Alma. The boat was confiscated, and she and other activists were taken to Ashdod, a port city in Israel. It was later revealed by the Israeli military that it had captured six ships: Sirus, Alma, Spectra, Hoga, Adara, and Deir Yassin.

More than 40 civilian vessels made up the flotilla, which carried about 500 individuals, including human rights advocates, lawyers, and lawmakers. Several European lawmakers and Mandla Mandela, Nelson Mandela's grandson, were among the other prominent attendees in addition to Thunberg. The flotilla insisted that its aim was solely humanitarian and proceeded toward Gaza in defiance of repeated orders from Israeli officials to stop.

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), Israel’s Foreign Ministry shared a video of Thunberg’s arrest and stated: “Already several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port. Greta and her friends are safe and healthy.”

"My name is Greta Thunberg," Thunberg wrote in a video message she shared on Instagram from the Alma shortly before the interception. The ship Alma is where I am. Israel is going to intercept us soon. The flotilla's Instagram site later that night verified that military officers had boarded the ships, posting: "Our vessels are being illegally intercepted." Military personnel have boarded vessels, and cameras are not online. We're working hard to make sure everyone on board is safe and healthy.

Israeli naval troops reportedly started pursuing the flotilla on Wednesday afternoon when it was traveling through international waters to the north of Egypt. About 20 Israeli naval vessels surrounded the boats at 7:25 p.m. local time and gave the order to turn off their engines. Passengers with life jackets were seen sitting quietly in a semicircle, waiting for the interception, according to live reports from the incident. Shortly later, the video feed was interrupted.

The legality of intercepting the boats in international waters is still up for debate, despite Israeli officials' insistence that the operation was carried out legally and with little force. Blockades may be imposed under international maritime law in specific circumstances, but efforts to provide humanitarian help may make this more difficult, especially when foreign nationals and legislators are involved.

The whole list of those in custody has not yet been made public, and there is no information available regarding whether any of the flotilla members will be charged or deported. According to reports, Thunberg and everyone else detained are safe.