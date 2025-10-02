Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand shares why she gave up custody battle for her son after 9 years, says 'usne mujhe bola...'

Rani Mukerji recalls her first meeting with Karan Johar: 'When he was narrating Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I knew...'

Elon Musk makes history, Tesla CEO becomes first person in the world with a net worth of Rs...

Is Greta Thunberg arrested by Israel after Global Sumud Flotilla interception? Here’s what we know

Indian woman leaves US after struggling to find job, says 'left American Dream...' in viral video; Internet divided on privileged struggle, WATCH

Donald Trump administration to 'soon begin' federal layoffs amid US government shutdown? White House says, 'Unfortunately, Democrats...'

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Wishes, motivational quotes, messages, WhatsApp status, greetings

'Toxic' cough syrups kill seven in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh; authorities ban supply of THESE drugs following probe

Happy Dussehra 2025: Best wishes, greetings to share with your loved ones on Vijayadashami

Donald Trump to meet China's Xi Jinping in 4 weeks, says ‘Soybeans to be significant topic of discussion’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand shares why she gave up custody battle for her son after 9 years, says 'usne mujhe bola...'

Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand gave up custody battle for her son after 9 years

Good news for commuters, UP CM Yogi's government slashes bus fares for Dussehra, Diwali up to Rs...; Check new fares of Volvo, AC sleeper bus

Good news for commuters, UP CM Yogi's government slashes bus fares up to...

Rani Mukerji recalls her first meeting with Karan Johar: 'When he was narrating Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I knew...'

Rani Mukerji recalls her first meeting with Karan Johar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeWorld

WORLD

Is Greta Thunberg arrested by Israel after Global Sumud Flotilla interception? Here’s what we know

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was taken into custody by Israeli naval forces after participating in a pro-Palestinian humanitarian flotilla attempting to reach Gaza.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 08:21 AM IST

Is Greta Thunberg arrested by Israel after Global Sumud Flotilla interception? Here’s what we know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish climate activist, was arrested by Israeli naval forces when she joined a humanitarian flotilla that supported Palestine in its attempt to enter Gaza. The Global Sumud Flotilla attempted to break through the long-standing naval barrier and deliver relief to the war-torn region, but the Israeli navy intercepted it on Wednesday, around 75 miles (120 kilometers) off the shore of Gaza.

When Thunberg was arrested, she was on board the ship Alma. The boat was confiscated, and she and other activists were taken to Ashdod, a port city in Israel. It was later revealed by the Israeli military that it had captured six ships: Sirus, Alma, Spectra, Hoga, Adara, and Deir Yassin.

More than 40 civilian vessels made up the flotilla, which carried about 500 individuals, including human rights advocates, lawyers, and lawmakers. Several European lawmakers and Mandla Mandela, Nelson Mandela's grandson, were among the other prominent attendees in addition to Thunberg. The flotilla insisted that its aim was solely humanitarian and proceeded toward Gaza in defiance of repeated orders from Israeli officials to stop.

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), Israel’s Foreign Ministry shared a video of Thunberg’s arrest and stated: “Already several vessels of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port. Greta and her friends are safe and healthy.”

"My name is Greta Thunberg," Thunberg wrote in a video message she shared on Instagram from the Alma shortly before the interception. The ship Alma is where I am. Israel is going to intercept us soon. The flotilla's Instagram site later that night verified that military officers had boarded the ships, posting: "Our vessels are being illegally intercepted." Military personnel have boarded vessels, and cameras are not online. We're working hard to make sure everyone on board is safe and healthy.

Israeli naval troops reportedly started pursuing the flotilla on Wednesday afternoon when it was traveling through international waters to the north of Egypt. About 20 Israeli naval vessels surrounded the boats at 7:25 p.m. local time and gave the order to turn off their engines. Passengers with life jackets were seen sitting quietly in a semicircle, waiting for the interception, according to live reports from the incident.  Shortly later, the video feed was interrupted.

The legality of intercepting the boats in international waters is still up for debate, despite Israeli officials' insistence that the operation was carried out legally and with little force. Blockades may be imposed under international maritime law in specific circumstances, but efforts to provide humanitarian help may make this more difficult, especially when foreign nationals and legislators are involved.

The whole list of those in custody has not yet been made public, and there is no information available regarding whether any of the flotilla members will be charged or deported. According to reports, Thunberg and everyone else detained are safe.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet 21-year-old Zimbabwe cricketer who became youngest player to score centuries in all formats
Meet cricketer who became youngest player to score centuries in all formats
'Kajol did the impossible': Netizens shocked to see Jaya Bachchan laughing in viral video after…
'Kajol did the impossible': Netizens shocked to see Jaya Bachchan laughing
International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out before your next cup
International Coffee Day 2025: How much coffee is too much? Find out
Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway approved: Check length, project cost and other details
Nagpur-Chandrapur Expressway approved: Check length, project cost and other deta
BIG update on Noida Airport! Launch date announced, jet bridges, solar power and...; know how the state-of the art airport looks like
BIG update on Noida Airport! Launch date announced, jet bridges, solar power and
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE