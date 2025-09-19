Is French President Emmanuel Macron's wife Brigitte male? Know transgender controversy in detail

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, have agreed to present the evidence of the first lady's gender. Details here.

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing a bizarre predicament. Should he prove or should he not that his wife Brigitte is a woman? The controversy erupted in 2017 when blogger Natacha Rey, or Nathalie Rey, in a YouTube video, claimed that Brigitte Macron was in fact her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, who had changed his gender and name. She provided his evidence as a childhood picture of Brigitte's brother that looked similar to the First Lady.

Emmanuel Macron sues Natacha Rey

Emmanuel Macron and his wife sued the blogger for defamation, who was found guilty in September 2024. However, the Paris Court of Appeal overturned the verdict in July 2025 because the allegations were made in "good faith" and did not constitute defamation. Right-wing influencer Candace Owens repeated the allegation in 2024 and claimed that she would stake her "entire professional reputation" on the allegation.

Now, the French president and his wife will present the documentation in a defamation suit they have taken against Owens. The right wing influences called the defamation suit an "obvious and desperate public relations strategy" and said Brigitte Macron is a "very goofy man."

Why is Brigitte Macron upset?

Participating in the BBC's Fame Under Fire podcast, the Macrons' lawyer, Tom Clare, said the first lady had found the claims "incredibly upsetting" and they were a "distraction" to the French president.

He said, "I don't want to suggest that it somehow has thrown him off his game. But just like anybody who is juggling a career and a family life as well, when your family is under attack, it wears on you. And he's not immune from that because he's the president of a country."

The lawyer said there would be "expert testimony that will come out that will be scientific in nature." Though he did not specify the exact nature, he said the couple was prepared to demonstrate fully "both generically and specifically" that the allegations are false. A former school teacher, Brigitte Mare Claude Macron, first married Andre-Louis Auziere in 1974. She fell in love with her student Emmanuel Macron and married him in 2007 after divorcing her husband in 2006. She has three children: Tiphaine Auziere, Sebastien Auziere, and Laurence Auziere-Jourdan.