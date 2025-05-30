Does ex-DOGE chief and close associate of US President Donald Trump take banned drugs? Did Elon Musk use drugs till recently? In a startling revelation, the New York Times has reported that...

Does ex-DOGE chief and close associate of US President Donald Trump take banned drugs? Did Elon Musk use drugs till recently? In a startling revelation, the New York Times has reported that the Tesla CEO was using drugs more heavily than previously known while on the campaign trail in the US Presidential Election 2024. Some persons close to the billionaire were upset with the development.

Did Elon Musk carry box of pills?

According to the report, the Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX traveled with a medication box containing about 20 pills. Elon Musk was taking so much ketamine those days that it was affecting his bladder. Citing private messages and interviews with people who know or work with Musk, he was reported that the Neuralink chief also took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms on occasion.

Did Elon Musk quit DOGE under pressure from Donald Trump?

The New York Times has reported that the world’s richest person formally stepped away from his role advising Trump to return to a business empire under stress.

Before Elon Musk quit the Department Of Government Efficiency, his EV major's sales had fallen drastically. It was believed that it was partly due to a backlash to Musk’s political activities and bombastic personality. Tesla shares fell 0.8% before regular trading Friday in New York. The share prices of the company are down 11% this year, largely recovering from a deep slide in the first quarter. On the other hand, SpaceX this week suffered another setback in a key rocket program.