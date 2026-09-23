Is Donald Trump using India as a pawn against Iran by backing Middle East Corridor? How may it impact Europe and Southeast Asia?

US President Donald Trump voiced support for India-Middle East Economic Corridor IMEC at GCC meeting on sidelines of UNGA in New York, saying it will help shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from Iranian checkpoints and chokepoints amid Strait of Hormuz tensions.

US President Donald Trump has voiced support for the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC), calling it a way to steer Middle Eastern oil away from chokepoints under Iran's control.

"Iran's terrorist attacks on commercial shipping in neighbouring countries have shown the need to shift Middle East energy infrastructure away from the Iranian checkpoints. That is why my administration strongly supports the India-Middle East Economic Corridor and other places, to get oil out, whether it is pipeline or anything else," he said.

The US President made these remarks while addressing a multilateral meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council on Tuesday on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session in New York.

What is IMEC?

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is a multinational multi-modal connectivity and infrastructure initiative that was officially unveiled on September 9, 2023, during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. It is aimed at boosting connectivity, trade, and sustainability across South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

The Middle East corridor will consist of two corridors. The East Corridor will link the Indian port of Mundra on the west coast to Fujairah port and then using the railroad via Saudi Arabia and Jordan transport goods through standardized containers to the Israeli port of Haifa. The west corridor will be from Haifa, from where the Indian goods will reach various ports like Marseille in France and other ports in Italy and Greece.

Amid Hormuz threat

His remarks came at a time when Iran has periodically threatened to shut or disrupt operations in the Strait of Hormuz - the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman - amid tensions with the West.

Trump said he could annihilate Iran if there is no deal to end the war, but also suggested an agreement could come soon amid a diplomatic push at the United Nations.

"I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?... Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly," Trump said in his speech at the UN General Assembly.

Trump also met the leaders of Middle Eastern countries who are keen to restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the conduit for a fifth of global oil and gas shipments before the war.