Is Donald Trump unwell? Viral Memorial Day appearance sparks online speculation after US president appears unsteady

A viral video of Donald Trump at a Memorial Day event sparked online debate after he appeared to sway slightly while standing.

A video of former US President Donald Trump attending a Memorial Day ceremony has gone viral on social media, prompting widespread discussion about his health and physical stability. The clip shows Trump standing during the event and appearing to shift his weight and sway slightly while observing the proceedings.

The footage spread rapidly across platforms, drawing millions of views within hours and quickly becoming a topic of political discussion in the United States.

Trump is so unwell just look at him!! He also could not even stand still for the solute—he was wobbling back and forth like he was going to fall down!! https://t.co/qzIBUXX7zK — Kamala Harris Is My President 2028(@IStandWKamala) May 26, 2026

Social media reactions split between critics and supporters

Online reactions to the video were sharply divided. Critics of Trump pointed to the footage as evidence of possible health concerns, with some users questioning whether he appeared steady during the public appearance. The comments quickly fueled broader speculation about his fitness, especially given his continued involvement in national politics.

However, Trump’s supporters pushed back against the claims, arguing that the video was being misinterpreted. Many said the movements shown were minimal and could be explained by normal posture adjustments during a long outdoor ceremony. Some also noted that the event involved extended standing time, which can naturally lead to minor shifts in balance.

Memorial day event and its significance

The incident occurred during a Memorial Day ceremony, a solemn national occasion in the United States dedicated to honouring military personnel who lost their lives in service. Trump attended the event alongside veterans, officials, and other public figures as tributes were paid to fallen soldiers.

The ceremony included moments of silence, speeches, and public commemorations, with flags displayed throughout the venue as part of the observance.

Growing political attention ahead of election season

The viral clip has added to ongoing political scrutiny surrounding Trump as the US election season approaches. Public appearances of political leaders often face intense online analysis, and health-related speculation has previously been a recurring theme in American political discourse.

The video has now become part of a wider conversation about media interpretation of public figures and the speed at which short clips can influence online narratives.

No official response yet

As of now, neither Donald Trump nor the White House has issued any statement addressing the online speculation about the video. The clip continues to circulate widely, with discussions ongoing across social media platforms and news forums.