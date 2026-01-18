Is Donald Trump seeking USD 1 billion from countries for membership in a proposed ‘Board of Peace’? White House responds

A Bloomberg report claimed the Trump administration sought USD1 billion from countries for permanent seats on a proposed Board of Peace. The White House denied any fixed membership fee, calling the report misleading, but left unclear how nations would qualify for permanent membership.

A recent Bloomberg News report has triggered debate over a proposed international body described as a 'Board of Peace,' allegedly backed by the Trump administration. According to the report, countries seeking permanent membership would be expected to contribute at least USD 1 billion. The claim quickly drew attention, particularly as President Donald Trump intensifies pressure on European partners through renewed tariff threats linked to disputes over Greenland. However, the White House has rejected the report’s central assertion, calling it inaccurate and misleading.

Details Outlined in Draft Charter

Bloomberg cited a draft charter that outlined the structure and governance of the proposed board. The document reportedly suggested that permanent members would serve limited terms of up to three years, with any renewal dependent on the approval of the board’s chair. Under the proposal, Trump himself would serve as the inaugural chairman, giving him significant influence over membership and continuity.

The report further noted that the initiative has raised concerns among critics who view it as a potential alternative to existing multilateral institutions, particularly the United Nations. Trump has frequently criticised the UN in the past, leading some observers to question whether the new body could be designed to bypass or compete with established global frameworks. Independent verification of the draft charter and its financial provisions has not yet been possible.

White House Pushback on Membership Fee Claim

The White House responded firmly to the report, disputing the notion that countries would be required to pay a set amount to secure permanent membership. In a statement posted on the official Rapid Response 47 account on X, the administration said there is no minimum or fixed fee associated with joining the Board of Peace. Instead, it described the proposal as offering permanent seats to partner nations that demonstrate a strong commitment to peace, security, and economic stability.

This is misleading. There is no minimum membership fee to join the Board of Peace.



This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity. https://t.co/c4bVUBfnW8 January 18, 2026

Unclear Criteria for Permanent Membership

While denying the existence of a specific price tag, the White House did not provide detailed criteria for determining which countries would qualify as deeply committed partners. This has left open questions about whether financial support, military cooperation, or diplomatic alignment could still play a role in the selection process, even in the absence of a formal membership fee.

Separately, when asked about the Bloomberg report, the US State Department pointed reporters to earlier public statements by Trump and his special envoy, Steve Witkoff. Those remarks did not refer to financial requirements, further adding to the uncertainty surrounding how the proposed Board of Peace would operate if formally established.