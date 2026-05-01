Is Donald Trump ‘mentally stable enough’ to lead? Pete Hegseth's retort to Dem in Congress goes viral

Hegseth was questioned by Democrat Sara Jacobs if Trump was "mentally stable enough commander-in-chief", here's what the US Defence Secretary said.

US President Donald Trump's social media rants on war with Iran have drawn criticism from Democrats questioning his mental state during Congress hearing on Thursday. And US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has got an answer, where he dodged a yes-or-no answer, instead invoking former President Joe Biden in a response that went viral.

Is Donald Trump mentally stable enough commander-in-chief? Hegseth answers

During a hearing on Capitol Hill, Hegseth was questioned by Democrat Sara Jacobs if Trump was "mentally stable enough commander-in-chief". Hegseth questioned whether the same questions were asked about Trump's predecessor, Joe Biden. "Joe Biden is not the president. Trump has been president for a year and a half," the visibly frustrated Hegseth replied. The clip has since gone viral, triggering reactions on the internet.

To this, Jacobs replied, "Mr Secretary, Joe Biden is not the President. Mr Trump has been president for a year and a half." Further defending Trump, Hegseth said, "I won’t even engage with the level of disparagement that you’re putting on the commander-in-chief." "He’s the sharpest and most insightful commander-in-chief we’ve had in generations," he added.