Is deadly ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ fighter pilot a Ukrainian hero or myth? Mystery finally debunked

As the war between Russia and Ukraine has entered its third month in May, the armed forces of both sides are fighting tooth and nail for their respective countries, with one man from the Ukrainian Air Force standing out from the crowd.

Several social media reports claimed that a heroic and deadly fighter pilot from Ukraine dubbed the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’, has been waging unmatchable attacks on the Russian army, and has shot down as many as 40 Russian fighters' jets during the war.

Soon after the reports of Ghost of Kyiv emerged on social media, news outlets reported that he got hit by a Russian missile and got killed, praising his brave sacrifice for his country and calling him a “real-life superhero.”

Several media outlets had also identified the ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ as 29-year-old Major Stepan Tarabalka, who shot down 40 Russian fighter jets. The Ukrainian authorities had further said that Tarabalka had been killed in combat on March 13, and had been honoured with a Hero of Ukraine medal posthumously.

The claims and speculations about the Ghost of Kyiv, including several stories floating on social media, gave rise to just one simple question – is the mysterious and heroic fighter pilot real, or is it just a myth concocted by the people of Ukraine?

Debunking the myth behind the reports of the real-life superhero, Ukraine’s Air Force Command decided to make an official statement regarding the Ghost of Kyiv, finally revealing that he was just a myth.

Taking to social media, the Ukrainian Air Force Command said, “Once again, we ask the Ukrainian community not to neglect the basic rules of information hygiene, not to issue the desired one valid, to check the sources of information, before spreading it.”

Further, the air force command said, “Hero of Ukraine Stepan Tarabalka is not "Ghost of Kyiv" and he did NOT hit 40 planes.”

Further, the Ukrainian military force said, “Ghost of Kyiv is a superhero legend whose character was created by Ukrainians! This is a faster-collected image of pilots of the 40th Air Force tactical aviation brigade, who protect the sky of the capital. What suddenly appears where they are not expected!”

Though the news of the Ghost of Kyiv was finally debunked, the Ukrainian Air Force gave the people of the country a wave of hope in the midst of the current war with Russia, saying that the “Ghost of Kyiv is still alive.”

The air force said, “The Ghost Of Kyiv is alive, it embodies the collective spirit of the highly qualified pilots of the Tactical Aviation Brigade who are successfully defending Kyiv and the region.”

