Is Cuba next after Iran? Donald Trump hints US may shift focus, says it’s ‘just a question of time’

US President Donald Trump said his administration is prioritising the ongoing conflict with Iran and intends to resolve it before shifting attention to other foreign policy issues, including relations with Cuba. Speaking at the White House during an event honouring the Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami CF, Trump indicated that the war in the Middle East is currently Washington’s main focus.

“We want to finish this one first,” Trump said, referring to the confrontation with Iran. He suggested that once the conflict is settled, the United States could turn its diplomatic efforts toward Havana.

Trump also claimed that Cuba is interested in reaching an agreement with Washington. According to the president, many Cuban Americans could eventually return to the island if relations improve.

“Cuba wants to make a deal very badly,” he said, adding that the United States would welcome closer ties with the country and its people.

Trump claims progress in Iran operations

During his remarks, Trump offered a positive assessment of the military campaign against Iran, asserting that US and Israeli forces are achieving rapid gains on the battlefield. He stated that the joint operations have significantly weakened Iran’s military infrastructure.

“The United States military, together with our Israeli partners, is moving far ahead of schedule in destroying enemy capabilities,” Trump said.

He further claimed that Iran’s air force and air defence systems had been neutralised and that much of its naval capacity had been destroyed. According to Trump, American forces had eliminated 24 Iranian ships in just three days.

However, the president did not provide specific operational details, and the claims could not be independently verified at the time.

Trump says Iran seeking negotiations

Trump also suggested that Iranian officials are now attempting to open talks with Washington in an effort to end the conflict.

“They’re calling and asking how they can make a deal,” he said. “But they may be a little late.”

Despite his remarks about ongoing military action, Trump indicated that Iranian diplomats could still play a role in shaping the country’s future if they are willing to cooperate with the United States. He argued that collaboration could help create what he described as a “new and better Iran” with strong economic potential.

Oil markets and future US focus

The president also addressed concerns about global oil markets amid the conflict. Trump said prices appear to have stabilised despite the tensions, though he acknowledged the war had forced a temporary diversion from other policy goals.

“The oil seems to have stabilised,” he said. “We had it very low, but I had to take this little detour.”

For now, the White House says the primary focus remains on the war with Iran. Trump indicated that once the situation is resolved, Washington may quickly turn its attention toward rebuilding relations with Cuba and exploring potential diplomatic agreements.