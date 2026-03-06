Is Cuba next after Iran? Donald Trump hints US may shift focus, says it’s ‘just a question of time’
US grants 30-day waiver for India to buy Russian oil cargoes stuck at sea amid Iran conflict and Middle East supply crisis
Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet of IAF first went missing, then crashes Assam's Karbi Anglong district; here's what happened
From Delhi to West Bengal, President Draupadi Murmu announces newly appointed governors of several states; here's full list
Gold, silver prices today, March 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Who is Taranjit Singh Sandhu? India's former US envoy appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi
Amid divorce row, TVK chief Vijay seen together with actress Trisha Krishnan at reception after wife Sangeetha alleges affair
Exclusive: Not Satya, Saurabh Shukla calls Jab Khuli Kitaab his 'best work', explains how OTT changed cinema for good: 'You can work without fear of...'
Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena to replace Kavinder Gupta as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh
IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: India hold nerve in 7-run thriller; Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya power India to Ahmedabad final
WORLD
US President Donald Trump said his administration will focus on ending the war with Iran before shifting attention to Cuba. Speaking at the White House, Trump claimed US and Israeli forces are making major progress against Iran and suggested Tehran is seeking negotiations to end the conflict.
US President Donald Trump said his administration is prioritising the ongoing conflict with Iran and intends to resolve it before shifting attention to other foreign policy issues, including relations with Cuba. Speaking at the White House during an event honouring the Major League Soccer champions Inter Miami CF, Trump indicated that the war in the Middle East is currently Washington’s main focus.
“We want to finish this one first,” Trump said, referring to the confrontation with Iran. He suggested that once the conflict is settled, the United States could turn its diplomatic efforts toward Havana.
Trump also claimed that Cuba is interested in reaching an agreement with Washington. According to the president, many Cuban Americans could eventually return to the island if relations improve.
“Cuba wants to make a deal very badly,” he said, adding that the United States would welcome closer ties with the country and its people.
During his remarks, Trump offered a positive assessment of the military campaign against Iran, asserting that US and Israeli forces are achieving rapid gains on the battlefield. He stated that the joint operations have significantly weakened Iran’s military infrastructure.
“The United States military, together with our Israeli partners, is moving far ahead of schedule in destroying enemy capabilities,” Trump said.
He further claimed that Iran’s air force and air defence systems had been neutralised and that much of its naval capacity had been destroyed. According to Trump, American forces had eliminated 24 Iranian ships in just three days.
However, the president did not provide specific operational details, and the claims could not be independently verified at the time.
Trump also suggested that Iranian officials are now attempting to open talks with Washington in an effort to end the conflict.
“They’re calling and asking how they can make a deal,” he said. “But they may be a little late.”
Despite his remarks about ongoing military action, Trump indicated that Iranian diplomats could still play a role in shaping the country’s future if they are willing to cooperate with the United States. He argued that collaboration could help create what he described as a “new and better Iran” with strong economic potential.
The president also addressed concerns about global oil markets amid the conflict. Trump said prices appear to have stabilised despite the tensions, though he acknowledged the war had forced a temporary diversion from other policy goals.
“The oil seems to have stabilised,” he said. “We had it very low, but I had to take this little detour.”
For now, the White House says the primary focus remains on the war with Iran. Trump indicated that once the situation is resolved, Washington may quickly turn its attention toward rebuilding relations with Cuba and exploring potential diplomatic agreements.