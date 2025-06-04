Pakistan has been very arrogant regarding their possession of nuclear weapons. It is also possible that China's nuclear weapons are also hidden under this place in Pakistan.

Pakistan has been very arrogant regarding their possession of nuclear weapons. They have their biggest facility located in Kirana Hills and these hills are extremely significant for Pakistan. During a brief confrontation between India and Pakistan, many netizens on social media claimed that India has targeted nuclear facilities in the area, which Director General of Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti denied. The claims were that India has also attacked Mushaf Air Base in Sargodha, near the nuclear air base. Kirana hills are located in the Sargodha district, under these hills Pakistan has 'hidden their nuclear weapons.'

Pakistan has been a close associate, and have 'gifted' China the 'Shaksgam Valley', to facilitate their defence affairs and has also eagerly participated in China's Belt and Road Initiative. So, it is possible that China's nuclear weapons are also hidden under Kirana hills. Let's dig deeper on this.

About Kirana Hills

The Kirana hills are an extensive rocky mountain range, located in planned city 'Sargodha.' These are also known as 'Black Mountains' or 'Kali Pahadi'. The Ministry of Defense (MoD) acquired the Kirana Hills as a defense site for the Pakistan Air Force in 1970. Pakistan has built many long tunnels and caves under the Kirana Hills, and are said to be hiding their nuclear weapons here, in a very high-tech manner.

China's support to build these tunnels?

The high tech buildings of these tunnels have raised serious questions, that is China 'secretly' supporting Pakistan? As per reports, Chinese engineers have built these tunnels under Kirana hills. There are three important tunnels, one is the toe tunnels, from top to bottom and the other two go straight inside the hills. China is reportedly doing all this work to hide their nuclear weapons, but has not revealed it to the world. And Pakistan also continues to keep this in secrecy..