Is China again targeting Tibetan Monasteries after Larung Gar? Homes demolished, internet cut at Dza Sershul

Chinese authorities demolish over 200 homes of monks at historic Dza Sershul Monastery in eastern Tibet's Karze region from October 25, restrict internet, target Tibetan cultural identity: RFA, CTA.

Chinese authorities have reportedly launched a demolition campaign targeting more than 200 residential homes belonging to monks at the historic Dza Sershul Monastery in eastern Tibet, raising fresh concerns over religious freedom and preservation of Tibetan cultural identity, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA), as cited by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

According to CTA, the alleged demolition drive at the monastery in Sershul County, Karze region of eastern Tibet, is believed to have begun on October 25 or 26, 2026. However, the precise timeline and extent of the operation remain unverified.

Internet restricted, public meetings convened to block information

Authorities have also convened public meetings in the area while restricting internet access and the flow of information, making independent verification difficult, the CTA said.

Sources on ground report heavy presence of security personnel around the monastery complex as demolition equipment was brought in. Monks have reportedly been asked to vacate their residences at short notice.

Dza Sershul Monastery is one of the oldest and most influential monasteries in eastern Tibet, home to thousands of monks and a major centre for Tibetan Buddhist learning.

Not The First Time: Larung Gar, Yachen Gar faced similar demolitions

The reported action follows earlier demolitions at major Tibetan Buddhist institutions, including Larung Gar, where large-scale demolitions began in July 2016, and Yachen Gar, which faced demolition campaigns in August 2017 and July 2019.

In both cases, Chinese authorities had cited "overcrowding" and "building regulation violations" as reasons, while Tibetan groups called it a systematic attempt to reduce monastic population and curb religious influence.

At Larung Gar alone, over 4,000 residences were reportedly razed, displacing thousands of monks and nuns.

Tibetan schools shut, young monks expelled since 2018

The CTA has also highlighted the reported closure of Tibetan educational institutions, including Ragya Gangjong Sherig Norbu Lobling School in July 2024, Ragya Jigme Gyaltsen Grassland Girls' School in August 2026 and Golog Tadrak Orphan School in September 2026.

These institutions provided Tibetan-language education, traditional cultural instruction and vocational training, particularly for children from nomadic families.

Concerns over religious education date back several years. In 2018, Chinese authorities reportedly expelled more than 200 underage novice monks from Dza Sershul Monastery and directed them to attend government-run schools.

According to the Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy, monasteries faced pressure to comply, with possible penalties including closure and detention of religious leaders.

CTA alleges pressure to remove Dalai Lama images

The CTA has further documented allegations of political pressure on Tibetan communities, including demands to remove images of the Dalai Lama and demonstrate loyalty to the Chinese Communist Party.

In November 2019, four monks from Dza Wonpo Ganden Shedup Monastery were reportedly detained after distributing leaflets opposing party propaganda.

The exile administration said it continues to monitor the situation, but limited access and communication blackout have hampered efforts to get full details