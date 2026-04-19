Is Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel loyal to the US or Donald Trump? Questions raised after president’s praise

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WORLD
Donald Trump praised Israel as a strong US ally amid Middle East tensions.
Donald Trump has described Israel as a 'great ally' of the United States, praising its resilience, loyalty, and military strength during ongoing instability in the Middle East.
In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Israel has consistently supported the United States and demonstrated courage in difficult circumstances. He added that despite differing public views, the country has remained dependable in its partnership with Washington.
Trump highlighted Israel’s conduct during regional conflicts, portraying it as a determined and capable ally. He credited the country for its strategic strength and willingness to stand firm under pressure, saying it 'knows how to win' in challenging situations.
The remarks come at a sensitive time, as tensions continue to rise across the region and diplomatic efforts struggle to hold back further escalation.
The comments follow Trump’s recent message in which he told Israel to halt military action against Lebanon, stating that continued strikes were unacceptable and urging restraint as ceasefire efforts were underway.
The situation remains volatile, particularly along Israel’s northern border, where cross-border tensions have persisted.
At the same time, developments involving the Strait of Hormuz have added to global concern. Iranian officials have warned that the key shipping route would remain closed until disputes with the United States are resolved, particularly regarding restrictions on Iranian maritime access.
The strait is one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, carrying a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Any disruption has immediate implications for international energy markets.
Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf acknowledged that discussions with Washington have made some progress but stressed that major differences remain unresolved, suggesting that a final agreement is still distant.
While earlier reports suggested easing tensions and potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, shifting statements have renewed uncertainty and influenced global oil prices.
The wider conflict, which began with strikes involving Israel and the United States against Iran, has since expanded across multiple fronts. Exchanges of fire involving Iran-aligned groups and Israeli forces have drawn in neighbouring countries, including Lebanon, further complicating diplomatic efforts to restore stability in the region.