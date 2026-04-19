FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dramatic audio circulates after two Indian-flagged ships fired at by Iran in Hormuz: ‘You gave me clearance’

Who is SDM Kajal Meena? IIT graduate and 2024 RAS topper arrested in Rs 60,000 bribery case

TCS Nashik Scandal: Who is Shafi Sheikh? Arrested Business process analyst who allegedly trapped married women, propose them ‘i like you’

Is Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel loyal to the US or Donald Trump? Questions raised after president’s praise

What is Israel’s ‘yellow line’? Gaza-style boundary introduced in Lebanon amid fragile ceasefire

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem sets conditions for peace with Israel; says ‘ceasefire must be from both sides’

PM Modi slams opposition after women’s bill setback in Lok Sabha, says 'oppn committed foeticide’

Gold, silver prices today, April 19, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2026: Praful Hingne’s final-over heroics seal Sunrisers Hyderabad win; Malinga takes three, Nitish Reddy two

US Intelligence flags Asim Munir as ‘Red Flag’ issue for Trump administration: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dramatic audio circulates after two Indian-flagged ships fired at by Iran in Hormuz: ‘You gave me clearance’

Dramatic audio circulates after two Indian-flagged ships fired at by Iran

Who is SDM Kajal Meena? IIT graduate and 2024 RAS topper arrested in Rs 60,000 bribery case

Who is Kajal Meena? IIT graduate and 2024 RAS topper arrested in bribery case

TCS Nashik Scandal: Who is Shafi Sheikh? Arrested Business process analyst who allegedly trapped married women, propose them ‘i like you’

TCS Nashik Scandal: Who is Shafi Sheikh? Accused of trapping married women

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Main Tera Hero to Judwaa 2: 5 Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedies to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release

5 Varun Dhawan rom-coms to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his big day

DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his

From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week (April 12 to 18) to watch on different OTT platforms

From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week

HomeWorld

WORLD

Is Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel loyal to the US or Donald Trump? Questions raised after president’s praise

Donald Trump praised Israel as a strong US ally amid Middle East tensions.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 09:13 AM IST

Is Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel loyal to the US or Donald Trump? Questions raised after president’s praise
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Donald Trump has described Israel as a 'great ally' of the United States, praising its resilience, loyalty, and military strength during ongoing instability in the Middle East.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said Israel has consistently supported the United States and demonstrated courage in difficult circumstances. He added that despite differing public views, the country has remained dependable in its partnership with Washington.

Strong Words of Support for Israel

Trump highlighted Israel’s conduct during regional conflicts, portraying it as a determined and capable ally. He credited the country for its strategic strength and willingness to stand firm under pressure, saying it 'knows how to win' in challenging situations.

The remarks come at a sensitive time, as tensions continue to rise across the region and diplomatic efforts struggle to hold back further escalation.

Earlier Warning on Lebanon Strikes

The comments follow Trump’s recent message in which he told Israel to halt military action against Lebanon, stating that continued strikes were unacceptable and urging restraint as ceasefire efforts were underway.

The situation remains volatile, particularly along Israel’s northern border, where cross-border tensions have persisted.

Strain Around Strategic Waterway

At the same time, developments involving the Strait of Hormuz have added to global concern. Iranian officials have warned that the key shipping route would remain closed until disputes with the United States are resolved, particularly regarding restrictions on Iranian maritime access.

The strait is one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, carrying a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Any disruption has immediate implications for international energy markets.

Diplomatic Uncertainty Continues

Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf acknowledged that discussions with Washington have made some progress but stressed that major differences remain unresolved, suggesting that a final agreement is still distant.

While earlier reports suggested easing tensions and potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, shifting statements have renewed uncertainty and influenced global oil prices.

Regional Conflict Expands

The wider conflict, which began with strikes involving Israel and the United States against Iran, has since expanded across multiple fronts. Exchanges of fire involving Iran-aligned groups and Israeli forces have drawn in neighbouring countries, including Lebanon, further complicating diplomatic efforts to restore stability in the region.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dramatic audio circulates after two Indian-flagged ships fired at by Iran in Hormuz: ‘You gave me clearance’
Dramatic audio circulates after two Indian-flagged ships fired at by Iran
Who is SDM Kajal Meena? IIT graduate and 2024 RAS topper arrested in Rs 60,000 bribery case
Who is Kajal Meena? IIT graduate and 2024 RAS topper arrested in bribery case
TCS Nashik Scandal: Who is Shafi Sheikh? Arrested Business process analyst who allegedly trapped married women, propose them ‘i like you’
TCS Nashik Scandal: Who is Shafi Sheikh? Accused of trapping married women
Is Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel loyal to the US or Donald Trump? Questions raised after president’s praise
Is Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel loyal to US or Donald Trump?
What is Israel’s ‘yellow line’? Gaza-style boundary introduced in Lebanon amid fragile ceasefire
What is Israel’s ‘yellow line’? Gaza-style boundary introduced in Lebanon
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Main Tera Hero to Judwaa 2: 5 Varun Dhawan-starrer romantic comedies to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release
5 Varun Dhawan rom-coms to watch ahead of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai
DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his big day
DC vs RCB IPL 2026: Athiya Shetty shares special moments with KL Rahul on his
From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week (April 12 to 18) to watch on different OTT platforms
From Hotel Del Luna to My Mister: Latest K-drama releases of this week
Maharashtra in Spotlight: From TCS Nashik scandal to Amravati sexual exploitation case, 5 shocking incidents
From TCS Nashik Scandal to Amravati Harassment Case: 5 high-profile cases
In pics: Rishab Rikhiram Sharma meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ahead of Sitar For Mental Health Tour 2026 finale
Rishab Sharma meets Delhi CM Rekha Gupta before Sitar For Mental Health concert
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement