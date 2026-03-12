FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh alive? Here's what Iranian state media says

Late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh is alive as against the claims by many media reports saying that she died. Her death reports must be considered incorrect, said Iran's IRGC-affiliated Fars News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 12, 2026, 10:39 PM IST

Late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh is alive as against the claims by many media reports saying that she died. Her death reports must be considered incorrect, said Iran's IRGC-affiliated Fars News on Thursday. According to the Iranian military, Ali Khamenei's wife Mansoureh is still alive and for safety reasons her location is unknown. However, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh was injured in the US-Israeli airstrikes on the late Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's official residence in Tehran on February 28. 

 

 

