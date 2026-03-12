Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh alive? Here's what Iranian state media says
US-Iran war: PM Modi says it is 'test for entire nation' as India faces widespread LPG shortage
Adnan Sami promotes Indie music, join forces with Zee Music Company, says 'this partnership allows me creative freedom'
'Match was over by 7:30 PM': Sourav Ganguly slams New Zealand's tactical 'disaster' in T20 World Cup 2026 final
Farooq Abdullah firing case: Accused sent to five-day police custody as court orders medical examination
Rise and Fall 2, Sankalp, Raktanchal, Made In India: Interesting line up of movies, shows line up of Amazon MX player for 2026
RCB hit by major concern ahead of IPL 2026 opener as Josh Hazlewood faces fitness doubt, participation uncertain
After 'VIROSH' wedding: Newlywed Rashmika Mandanna steals spotlight at airport with boulder-sized ring
Virat Kohli expected to perform better than before in IPL 2026, says Irfan Pathan
Meet Tamizh Amudhan, U-9 chess world No.1 with 2000+ ELO rating; young prodigy wins car after silver medal finish
WORLD
Late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh is alive as against the claims by many media reports saying that she died. Her death reports must be considered incorrect, said Iran's IRGC-affiliated Fars News
Late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh is alive as against the claims by many media reports saying that she died. Her death reports must be considered incorrect, said Iran's IRGC-affiliated Fars News on Thursday. According to the Iranian military, Ali Khamenei's wife Mansoureh is still alive and for safety reasons her location is unknown. However, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh was injured in the US-Israeli airstrikes on the late Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's official residence in Tehran on February 28.