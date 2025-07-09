Is Asim Munir preparing to oust Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari? Reports claim...

General Munir’s self-promotion, experts say, is a clear move to tighten his control over Pakistan’s military and civilian institutions.

Pakistan is once again caught in a storm of political uncertainty, as fresh rumours of a possible military coup dominate headlines. These speculations have surfaced around the 47th anniversary of General Zia-ul-Haq’s infamous 1977 military takeover, sparking fears of history repeating itself. This claim comes just as Munir has been elevated to the rare and powerful rank of Field Marshal — a title only one other Pakistani military officer, General Ayub Khan, has ever held. Ayub Khan seized power in Pakistan’s first military coup in 1958.

General Munir’s self-promotion, experts say, is a clear move to tighten his control over Pakistan’s military and civilian institutions. While an Army Chief can technically be removed by the Prime Minister, a Field Marshal cannot. The title comes with lifetime privileges, complete immunity, and no oversight from either the civilian government or the judiciary.

Although Pakistan claims to be a democracy, its military has often held real power. Since the removal of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the army — under Munir — has expanded its control into areas like the economy, media, and judiciary. His new title only reinforces this trend.

Munir has also been accused of using past military operations, like Operation Sindoor, to fuel nationalistic sentiment, much like earlier leaders. These tactics mirror those of General Ayub Khan and General Pervez Musharraf, who both used military confrontations with India to justify their rule.

Imran Khan’s arrest and political sidelining have been seen as part of the army’s effort to remove any competing power centers. By neutralizing Khan and promoting Munir, the army has once again asserted its dominance.

In response to the rumours, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi dismissed them as “social media speculations” and claimed the government, politicians, and military are now united.