WORLD

Is America using Indian ports for attacking Iranian targets? US Army officer said this

India has denied claims that the US is using its ports for military strikes against Iran, calling them 'fake and false.' The clarification follows remarks by former US Colonel Douglas MacGregor.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 11:00 AM IST

Is America using Indian ports for attacking Iranian targets? US Army officer said this
India has strongly rejected claims that it is allowing the United States to use its naval bases to carry out strikes against Iran. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to a controversial statement made by former US Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor during an interview with One America News Network (OANN), in which he suggested that US forces were relying on Indian ports for military operations.

MEA Denounces False Allegations

In the interview, Macgregor, a retired military officer, claimed that US naval bases had been destroyed and that US forces were now forced to fall back on India’s ports, describing it as 'less than ideal.' However, the Indian government was quick to counter these claims. The MEA’s official FactCheck account on social media posted a clarification, calling the allegations 'fake and false' and warning against baseless commentary.

The statement by India’s foreign ministry emphasised that such remarks were unfounded and misleading. India has expressed its concern about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East but maintains a neutral stance, urging all parties involved to exercise restraint and prioritise the safety of civilians.

Escalating Tensions in the Middle East

The conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran has been escalating since Saturday, when joint US-Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was 86 years old. In retaliation, Iran launched missile attacks on Israel and American military bases in the Gulf region.

On Tuesday, a significant military development occurred when a US submarine sank an Iranian warship, the IRIS Dena, in the Indian Ocean, killing 87 crew members. The Iranian vessel had been on a diplomatic visit to India when it was struck, marking the first time since World War II that an American submarine had targeted a surface vessel.

Growing Casualties and Regional Impact

As of Thursday, the war shows no signs of de-escalating. Reports indicate that over 1,000 people have been killed in Iran, with at least a dozen casualties in Israel. Additionally, six US military personnel have lost their lives. The ongoing violence has drawn widespread international concern.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have defended their military actions, asserting that the strikes were necessary to neutralise an imminent threat from Iran. "If we didn’t do it first, they would have done it to Israel," Trump stated, referring to the perceived danger posed by Iran to the Jewish state.

India’s Call for Restraint

India’s reaction to the situation highlights its commitment to peace and stability in the region. The Indian government has repeatedly called for all nations involved to avoid further escalation, emphasising the importance of civilian protection and urging diplomacy as the best solution to the crisis.

