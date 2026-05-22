IRGC 'band of brothers' taking decisions for Mojtaba Khamenei in Iran? Reports highlight military's expanding role in governance

Reports claim Iran’s power structure is shifting after Ali Khamenei’s alleged assassination, with his son Mojtaba Khamenei and a network of IRGC-linked officials guiding governance.

Recent reports suggest significant changes inside Iran’s political and security establishment following the reported killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in an Israeli strike on February 28. According to the account cited, his son Mojtaba Khamenei has been positioned as a successor, but analysts say real authority appears to be distributed among a close network of senior officials rather than concentrated in a single leader.

Rise of a Security Elite in Decision-Making

Instead of a traditional succession-driven hierarchy, governance in Tehran is described as increasingly influenced by a compact group of senior figures, many of whom have long careers in the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). These individuals are said to have shaped their outlook during the Iran–Iraq War (1980–1988), a conflict that strongly influenced Iran’s modern security doctrine.

This group is often described by analysts as a tightly connected 'security brotherhood,' where shared wartime experience and intelligence backgrounds have translated into political dominance. Their influence reportedly spans military strategy, internal security, and key state institutions.

Consolidation of Power Across Institutions

Several prominent figures are identified as part of this emerging power structure. Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament and a former IRGC commander, has also served in senior policing and municipal roles. He is viewed as a link between political governance and military institutions.

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, a veteran security official, has held multiple positions across defence and interior affairs and is now associated with coordinating alignment between Iran’s governing bodies.

Ahmad Vahidi, another influential figure, has previously led Iran’s defence and interior ministries and is linked to the IRGC’s external operations unit. His long career reflects the overlap between military command and foreign policy strategy.

Other figures such as Mohammad Ali Jafari, a former IRGC chief, are credited with developing decentralised military structures that allow continuity of operations even under pressure. Meanwhile, judicial chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei has played a key role in internal legal enforcement and state security measures.

Hossein Taeb, a former intelligence head, is also frequently mentioned in analyses of Iran’s internal security architecture due to his long involvement in counterintelligence and internal surveillance systems.

Governance Through Shared Security Backgrounds

Observers note that these individuals share similar formative experiences, particularly their involvement in wartime operations and subsequent roles in intelligence and internal security agencies. This shared background is believed to have created a cohesive but opaque decision-making network within the Iranian state.

Rather than a single centralised authority, analysts suggest that influence is exercised collectively through overlapping institutions, with security considerations often guiding political outcomes. This structure, according to experts, has allowed Iran’s leadership system to remain functional despite external pressure and internal disruptions.

An Evolving and Opaque Power System

While the exact mechanics of decision-making remain unclear, the emerging picture is of a state increasingly shaped by veteran security figures with deep institutional reach. Their coordination across military, intelligence, and judicial branches reflects a governance model where authority is dispersed yet tightly interconnected.

As Iran navigates ongoing regional and domestic challenges, this network is expected to remain central to its political and strategic direction.