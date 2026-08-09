Iraqi militia leader vows 'missiles for missiles' response to US-Saudi strikes

Iraqi militia leader Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi vowed a military response to last month's US-Saudi strikes, saying "missiles can only be countered with missiles." He rejected diplomacy with Saudi Arabia after 20 PMF fighters were killed and 32 injured.

Leader of Iraqi Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba militia Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi has vowed a military response to the US-Saudi joint strikes that took place last month, saying that "missiles can only be countered with missiles" and calling for retaliation over the deaths of members of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), an Iran-backed paramilitary group operating within Iraq.

Al-Kaabi, Secretary-General of the militia group, which is affiliated with the PMF, made the remarks in a statement on Saturday in which he rejected diplomacy with Saudi Arabia and accused Riyadh of involvement in attacks against Iraq and its people.

"The option of diplomacy with the despicable Wahhabi Al Saud regime is futile," al-Kaabi said, alleging that Saudi Arabia had been behind "many of the conspiracies that targeted Iraq and its people."

The militia leader further accused Saudi Arabia of having supported attacks in Iraq, including car bombings, and said the deaths of members of the PMF required a military response.

"This will only be achieved through a suitable military response that fulfils the duty to the blood of our righteous martyrs from the Popular Mobilisation Forces who fell victim to its treachery," he said.

Al-Kaabi questioned the value of financial compensation for those killed, saying that no amount of money could compensate the families of the deceased.

"What compensation are you talking about that is worth their sacred blood, and what money can bring back joy to their orphans, their bereaved mothers, and their widowed wives?" he said.

Concluding his statement with a warning of retaliation, al-Kaabi said, "Missiles can only be countered with missiles, and fire can only be met with fire."

His remarks come days after US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a statement said that the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces and CENTCOM jointly carried out precision strikes against Iran-aligned militant sites in Iraq, targeting locations used for logistics and weapons operations.

CENTCOM said the strikes were conducted on July 28 against groups it described as Iran-aligned terrorists that had been directed by the IRGC to target US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

"US and Saudi fighter aircraft struck multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq in a strong response to over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours," CENTCOM said.

The US military said the recent drone attacks against American forces were unsuccessful.

"The unwarranted attacks against U.S. forces were not successful," CENTCOM added.

The command also claimed that between February and April 2026, there were more than 600 attempted attacks on US citizens and facilities by Iran-aligned militant groups operating in Iraq.

"The IRGC and its terrorist proxies must cease these attacks to avoid further U.S. military response," CENTCOM warned.

According to Iranian state media, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), 20 people were killed and 32 others injured in the strikes.

The PMF, in a statement carried by IRIB, said, "According to initial statistics, at least 20 of our forces were martyred, and 32 others were wounded in the joint US-Saudi attacks that targeted several official headquarters of the Popular Mobilisation Forces in various Iraqi provinces."

(With ANI Inputs)