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Iranian students protest outside UN office after over 100 children killed after US-Israeli attack on Minab school

Iranian students gathered outside the United Nations Commission office to commemorate the students who died in the US-Israeli attack on an elementary school in Minab, reported the state broadcasting TV.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 15, 2026, 11:02 AM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

Iranian students protest outside UN office after over 100 children killed after US-Israeli attack on Minab school
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Iranian students gathered outside the United Nations Commission office to commemorate the students who died in the US-Israeli attack on an elementary school in Minab, reported the state broadcasting TV.

A girls' primary school in Minab, southern Iran, was hit during airstrikes linked to the Operation Roaring Lion on February 28, 2026. The Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school was destroyed by a missile while students were in class, killing more than 100 people, most of them children.

The attack triggered global condemnation, with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation calling it a grave violation of international humanitarian law and urging accountability.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Iran is ready to negotiate a deal to end the ongoing war, but he is not prepared to agree to a ceasfire yet since the terms offered are insufficient, according to NBC News.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump said he is unwilling to make a deal with Tehran at this stage despite indications the country wants negotiations. "Iran wants to make a deal, and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet," he said, adding that any terms will have to be "very solid".

When asked about the conditions for a deal, Trump said, "I don't want to say that to you," though he indicated that a commitment from Iran to completely abandon would be part of any agreement.

Trump also said he is working with several countries to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments, as oil prices surge during the conflict, NBC News reported.

Before this, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (local time) warned that attacks on American bank branches operating in the Gulf region could expand if further strikes by the US and Israel target Iranian banking infrastructure, according to Press TV.

Naeini said Iranian attacks on American bank branches in neighbouring countries were carried out in response to recent US-Israeli strikes on Iranian bank properties earlier this week and briefly disrupted banking operations in the country.

Speaking to Sepah News on Saturday, as cited by Press TV, Naeini warned that all US bank branches operating in the region will become legitimate targets for Iran if "the enemy repeats its mistake" and carries out similar attacks on Iranian banks.

His remarks come as Iran repeatedly warns of 'responding in kind' to attacks on civilian infrastructure by the US or Israel. Iranian authorities have indicated that reprisals could target US assets across the region, particularly in Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, where American companies have expanded operations in recent years.

(ANI Inputs)

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