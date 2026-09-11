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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian leaves for Delhi, to meet PM Modi ahead of BRICS summit

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has left Tehran for India, where he will attend the BRICS Summit and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 12:54 PM IST

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian leaves for Delhi, to meet PM Modi ahead of BRICS summit
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is on his way to India for the BRICS Summit, where he is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit will be held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

The visit comes at a time when India and Iran are looking to strengthen their cooperation in trade, connectivity and other areas of mutual interest.

India-Iran ties discussed at SCO meeting

Pezeshkian and PM Modi had recently held talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, Modi reaffirmed India's support for efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace and stability in the region. He also stressed India's willingness to work with Iran through multilateral platforms, including BRICS and the SCO.

Modi had said India was keen to "expand and diversify" bilateral trade channels with Iran while further strengthening the historic relationship between the two countries.

Iran sees BRICS as an opportunity

Ahead of Pezeshkian's India visit, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran attaches great importance to its relationship with New Delhi.

Baghaei said Iran wants to use the BRICS Summit as an opportunity to take forward discussions with India on economic cooperation and other areas of shared interest.

"We will certainly make use of the opportunity provided by the BRICS Summit to continue our discussions and consultations with India in areas of mutual interest," Baghaei affirmed.

Chabahar Port remains a key focus

Baghaei also highlighted India's role in both the SCO and BRICS, calling the country an important partner for Iran in trade and economic cooperation.

"India is a member of both the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS," he said. "It is also one of the countries with which we have good relations in various areas, particularly trade and economic cooperation," he said.

He identified connectivity and logistics as important areas of cooperation between the two countries, particularly the Chabahar Port.

"Various issues are usually discussed during consultations between Iran and India, including the Chabahar Port, which is important to both countries," he noted.

"Overall, as I mentioned, our relationship with India is very good and continues to develop," he added.

The visit is expected to provide another opportunity for India and Iran to discuss ways to deepen their economic and strategic partnership.

 

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