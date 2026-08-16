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Iranian lawmaker mocks Donald Trump over Hormuz threat, cites catering truck incident

Iranian MP Ebrahim Azizi mocked Donald Trump Sunday over his threat to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, telling him to worry about his own safety instead of “endless bluffs”.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 16, 2026, 09:05 AM IST

Iranian lawmaker mocks Donald Trump over Hormuz threat, cites catering truck incident
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A senior Iranian lawmaker mocked Donald Trump on Sunday over his threat to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, telling the US president to worry about his own safety instead of making what he described as “endless bluffs”.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, made the remarks in a social media post on X. 

“The US President ought to worry about his own security rather than his endless bluffing regarding the Strait of Hormuz; before he ends up hiding in a food truck,” Azizi wrote.

The food truck jibe references Ankara incident

Azizi's “food truck” jibe was a reference to a reported security operation during Trump's departure from Ankara after the NATO summit in July.

Trump had arrived in Turkey aboard a Boeing 747-8 donated by Qatar and was publicly seen boarding the aircraft. 

However, according to a report by The Washington Post, Trump was later moved to a smaller C-32A military aircraft after being transported across the airport in a catering truck. The larger aircraft reportedly served as a decoy.

Trump later confirmed that he had been moved off Air Force One in Ankara after the Secret Service and US military advised him to switch aircraft, following what was described as a credible Iranian assassination threat. Details of the threat have not been publicly established.

Trump’s territorial claim on Hormuz

Trump, while speaking in *New York a day earlier*, said he plans to declare the *Strait of Hormuz a “territory” of the United States, as tensions between Washington and Tehran escalate.

“Once we have completely defeated Iran, I will soon declare the Strait of Hormuz US territory,” Trump said, while claiming that the US Navy was maintaining a full blockade of the strait.

The remarks drew a sharp response from Iran. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi rejected any suggestion that the waterway could be brought under US control.

“The strait cannot be seized by a tweet, an aircraft carrier, an executive order or a campaign speech,” Gharibabadi said, adding that Iran “neither fears threats nor can be intimidated by shows of force.”

The Strait of Hormuz, which separates Iran from the Arabian Peninsula, is one of the world's most critical energy corridors, carrying a significant share of global seaborne crude oil exports.

A White House official told US media that Trump was “joking” when he spoke about declaring the Strait of Hormuz US territory

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