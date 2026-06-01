Iran's Araghchi says 'everything is speculation' until final outcome reached in peace talks with US

According to a report by the Iranian news agency IRNA, Araghchi stated that "it is not possible to judge until a clear conclusion is reached; everything that is being said now is speculation and should not be taken seriously until it is certain."

Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has said that "dialogue and an exchange of messages are ongoing" between Tehran and Washington despite a deadlock in peace talks. According to a report by the Iranian news agency IRNA, Araghchi stated that "it is not possible to judge until a clear conclusion is reached; everything that is being said now is speculation and should not be taken seriously until it is certain."

Days after announcing that a potential deal with Iran had been "largely finalised," US President Donald Trump has reportedly sent the pact back for modifications. The move has dragged out the talks and brought fresh ambiguity to initiatives aimed at halting the monthslong conflict. As per a report by CNN, Trump demanded more stringent conditions pertaining to Iran's nuclear ambitions and the unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz during a briefing with his counsellors. The US president also voiced apprehensions regarding the scale of economic assistance that Iran might receive under a potential pact. Reports indicate that he is aiming to avoid parallels with the Obama administration's nuclear accord with Iran, which he has repeatedly denounced as overly generous.

Prior to this, optimism over a peace deal had been growing. US authorities had pointed to advancements towards a pact designed to stop the conflict, unblock the Strait of Hormuz waterway, and pave the way for more comprehensive discussions regarding Iran's nuclear infrastructure. However, the momentum stalled during a key White House meeting on Friday. Despite Trump declaring his intention to reach a "final determination" on the peace deal, the two-hour meet concluded without a verdict.

Meanwhile, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf declared on Sunday that no pact with Washington would receive legislative backing until Tehran's "rights" are guaranteed, as reported by the Tasnim news agency. "The soldiers of the diplomatic battlefield have no trust in the words and promises of the enemy. What matters to us are tangible achievements that we must obtain, in exchange for which we will fulfil our commitments," Ghalibaf reportedly said.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).