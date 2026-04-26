Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi heads back to Islamabad after Oman visit as US-Iran talks remain stalled

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WORLD
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to return to Islamabad after concluding key diplomatic engagements in Oman. Are Iran-US peace talks back on track?
Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister, is set to head back to Islamabad on Sunday after meeting with the Omani top leadership in Muscat. As per a report by CNN, Araghchi has departed from Muscat and is expected to arrive at Nur Khan Airbase in Islamabad soon. After Pakistan, he will travel to Russia's capital city to discuss the latest situation in the Middle East region.
Earlier, Araghchi met Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments, and diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the ongoing tensions in the region. As per Iranian state media Press TV, the meeting was held at Al-Baraka Palace in Muscat, where Araghchi met the Omani leadership to discuss the recent developments in West Asia.
On Saturday, Araghchi departed from Islamabad after a high-level meeting with the Pakistani leadership, including PM Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, among others.
The Iranian FM took to his social media handle and wrote, ''Shared Iran's position concerning a workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see the US is truly serious about diplomacy.''
Very fruitful visit to Pakistan, whose good offices and brotherly efforts to bring back peace to our region we very much value.
Shared Iran's position concerning workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 25, 2026
Earlier, there were reports claiming that the Iranian delegation left Islamabad after delivering an 'official list of demands' to Pakistani leaders for the US and Israel for a solution in the Middle East region.
As per a report by a Pakistan-based news outlet, Tehran was 'not ready to meet the US delegation', which included US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Senior Advisor and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, who were scheduled to travel to Islamabad for the second round of talks.
(With ANI inputs)