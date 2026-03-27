Iran writes ‘Thank You India’ on missiles launched on Israel in 83rd wave of strikes, shares similar notes for Pakistan, Germany, Spain

Amid the ongoing Iran-Israel war, the former has expressed gratitude to India, Pakistan, Spain and Germany on small notes written on its missiles launched as part of its 83rd wave of strikes towards Israel.

As Iran is continuing its attack on Israel despite warning from US President Donald Trump and claims of negotiations, the Gulf nation has launched fresh strikes towards Israel and this time with messages expressing its gratitude to those countries that showed harmony with Tehran. The message on the missiles read, “Thank you to people of India”, “Thank you German People”.

In such notes, Tehran also thanked people in Spain and Pakistan, according to the pictures shared on social media. A video footage also showed military personnel from Iran’s Aerospace Force penning down these messages on the missiles before launch.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that this was the country’s 83rd wave of strikes that were launched on Friday. The attacks were made through long and medium-range missiles and drones with targets in Israel along with military facilities across the Gulf, especially regions where US assets have been established.

Iranian agencies reported that a maintenance facility for the US Patriot air defence system in Bahrain was among the targets hit.

India shows solidarity with Iran

Amid tense situation, Iran clarified on Thursday that it had not blocked transit through the Strait of Hormuz for “friendly nations", which includes India.

In India, huge numbers of people from the Shia Muslim community in Jammu and Kashmir showed support for Iran. In the Chanderkot area of Ramban district, a sea of protestors gathered at a local imambara and donated cash, household items, gold and silver ornaments. Children also showed support by emptying their piggy banks. People gave whatever assets they had, money or even livestock to support Iran in whatever way they could.

In Budgam district, residents also contributed jewellery and cash to show their support and condemn US and Israeli strikes on Iran which has been affected by the ongoing Gulf War crisis.

Israel forces strike Iran’s missile production facility

Israel Defence Forces on Friday said that it had struck the Iranian Regime's primary facility for the productions of missiles and sea mines in Yazd, Iran. The IDF claimed that the site was used for the planning, development, assembly, and storage of advanced missiles intended for launch from cruise platforms, submarines, and helicopters toward both mobile and stationary maritime targets.

“In the strikes carried out across Tehran, the Air Force targeted infrastructure and sites used by the regime to produce weaponry, with an emphasis on ballistic missile production sites,” the IDF stated.