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'Iran Won't Surrender': Pezeshkian in India for BRICS 2026 slams US, Israel for targeting civilians

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian in Delhi for BRICS Summit says Iran won't surrender to US-Israel pressure on X. Rejects nuclear weapons charge, says talks with Trump difficult after Khamenei killing Feb 28, calls for regional peace framework.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 07:52 AM IST

'Iran Won't Surrender': Pezeshkian in India for BRICS 2026 slams US, Israel for targeting civilians
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday said Iran would not surrender to pressure from the US and Israel, accusing them of targeting civilian infrastructure, food supplies and livelihoods rather than confronting Iran's military forces.

"If Americans are warriors, let them face our valiant military forces. Why wage war on civilian infrastructure, food supplies, and livelihoods?" Pezeshkian said in a post on X. "If they're human, why deny people access to water, food, and medicine? Our people can't be bullied into submission. Iran won't surrender."

Pezeshkian is currently in India to attend the BRICS Summit.

Iran's nuclear programme within international rules, says Pezeshkian

In an interview with India Today, he rejected allegations that Tehran was pursuing nuclear weapons and accused the US and Israel of using claims about Iran's nuclear programme as a pretext for military action.

Pezeshkian said Iran's nuclear activities had been carried out within internationally recognised rules and pointed to the country's membership of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

"If we were seeking nuclear weapons, we wouldn't have become a member of NPT. Now they are bringing about alibis and pretexts to attack our soil," he said.

He said Iran's nuclear programme had been subjected to extensive international monitoring and that Tehran remained ready to negotiate on nuclear issues within the NPT framework.

Direct talks with Trump difficult after Khamenei killing

Pezeshkian said Tehran was prepared to resume negotiations on the nuclear issue but ruled out an immediate return to direct talks with the US, citing a severe loss of trust.

He said direct negotiations with US President Donald Trump would be particularly difficult following the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the first day of the war that began on February 28.

"They have martyred our leader on what basis? It is very difficult for our society," Pezeshkian said.

He claimed that Tehran had subsequently reached an understanding with the US and signed a memorandum of understanding, but alleged that Washington later abandoned the agreement.

Why is Israel's nuclear programme not scrutinised, asks Pezeshkian

Pezeshkian also questioned the level of international scrutiny faced by Israel over its nuclear capabilities, pointing to Israel's non-membership of the NPT. He accused the US and Israel of using Iran's support for Palestinians as pretexts for military action.

Pezeshkian called for Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan and other countries in the region to jointly establish a framework for peace and security, similar to Europe after centuries of conflict.

He said Tehran had no problem with the United Arab Emirates and described the UAE and other regional countries as "brothers".

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