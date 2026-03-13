FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Iran will not stop its attacks until Trump is 'sorry', warns Ali Larijani: 'War cannot be won with...'

US-Israel-Iran War: US refueling plane KC-135 crashes in Iraq, Iran-backed Iraqi group claims responsibility

Gold, silver prices today, March 13, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Iran war: PM Modi speaks with Iranian President Pezeshkian, expresses 'deep concern' over civilian deaths

US-Iran war: Donald Trump says stopping Iran from having nuclear weapons 'greater than rising oil prices'

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says all girls in city should attain graduation

Shikha vs Shikha: Candidates with same name face mix-up in UPSC CSE results, here's what happened

Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh alive? Here's what Iranian state media says

US-Iran war: PM Modi says it is 'test for entire nation' as India faces widespread LPG shortage

Adnan Sami promotes Indie music, join forces with Zee Music Company, says 'this partnership allows me creative freedom'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Iran will not stop its attacks until Trump is 'sorry', warns Ali Larijani: 'War cannot be won with...'

Iran will not stop its attacks until Trump is 'sorry', warns Ali Larijani

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta says all girls in city should attain graduation

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says all girls in city should attain graduation

Shikha vs Shikha: Candidates with same name face mix-up in UPSC CSE results, here's what happened

Shikha vs Shikha: Candidates with same name face mix-up in UPSC CSE results, her

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more celebs shine at pre-wedding party

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more

Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence?

Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos

Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran will not stop its attacks until Trump is 'sorry', warns Ali Larijani: 'War cannot be won with...'

Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani warned US President Donald Trump over the escalating Iran war, saying Tehran will continue attacks until Washington regrets its actions.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 13, 2026, 07:28 AM IST

Iran will not stop its attacks until Trump is 'sorry', warns Ali Larijani: 'War cannot be won with...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, Iran’s senior security figure Ali Larijani has delivered a sharp warning to US President Donald Trump. In a message posted on the social media platform X on Thursday, Larijani accused Trump of making a “serious strategic mistake” by initiating a war with Iran.

Larijani issues strong warning to US President

Larijani stated that Tehran would continue its military actions until the US leadership acknowledges the consequences of its decision. He also criticised Trump’s public statements about the conflict, arguing that wars cannot be resolved through rhetoric or social media posts. Concluding his message with the hashtag #TrumpMustPay, the Iranian official signalled that Iran intends to sustain pressure on the United States during the ongoing confrontation.

Trump claims war is nearly over

Larijani’s remarks came shortly after Trump repeatedly declared that the conflict with Iran was “almost finished.” However, the US president also suggested that the final decision to end hostilities rests with Washington. According to Trump, American forces are currently striking Iranian targets more aggressively than ever before.

The US leader justified the military campaign by accusing Tehran of causing decades of instability and damage globally. He said the operation was meant to respond to what he described as 47 years of Iranian actions against international security interests.

Regional tensions continue to rise

The joint military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran has rapidly expanded into a wider regional confrontation. Iranian forces have reportedly targeted US and Israeli military facilities across the Gulf region.

Several neighbouring states, including United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman, have also faced drone and missile strikes as the conflict spreads across the region.

Oil markets under pressure

The confrontation has also disrupted global energy markets. Iran’s powerful military organisation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has reportedly taken control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

This narrow waterway is one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, handling nearly 20 percent of global oil and gas shipments. Any disruption to shipping in the strait could significantly affect international oil prices and supply chains.

As tensions continue to rise, the situation remains highly volatile, with both sides signalling that the conflict may not end anytime soon.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran will not stop its attacks until Trump is 'sorry', warns Ali Larijani: 'War cannot be won with...'
Iran will not stop its attacks until Trump is 'sorry', warns Ali Larijani
US-Israel-Iran War: US refueling plane KC-135 crashes in Iraq, Iran-backed Iraqi group claims responsibility
US-Israel-Iran War: US refueling plane KC-135 crashes in Iraq
Gold, silver prices today, March 13, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, March 13, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Iran war: PM Modi speaks with Iranian President Pezeshkian, expresses 'deep concern' over civilian deaths
PM Modi speaks with Iran's Pezeshkian as war with US rages on
US-Iran war: Donald Trump says stopping Iran from having nuclear weapons 'greater than rising oil prices'
US-Iran war: Donald Trump says stopping Iran from having nuclear weapons is big
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more celebs shine at pre-wedding party
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Shalini Passi and more
Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence?
Why did Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu move from Beit Aghion to private residence
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love with Maharashtra actor, check unseen photos
Who is Monalisa’s husband, Farman Khan? Know how Kumbh Mela girl fell in love wi
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia and more attend
Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's intimate terrace wedding: Yuvraj Singh, Soha Ali
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer? Know about their love story, age gap and more
Jasprit Bumrah Net Worth vs Sanjana Ganesan Net Worth: Who is richer?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement