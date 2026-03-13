Iran will not stop its attacks until Trump is 'sorry', warns Ali Larijani: 'War cannot be won with...'

Iran’s top security official Ali Larijani warned US President Donald Trump over the escalating Iran war, saying Tehran will continue attacks until Washington regrets its actions.

Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, Iran’s senior security figure Ali Larijani has delivered a sharp warning to US President Donald Trump. In a message posted on the social media platform X on Thursday, Larijani accused Trump of making a “serious strategic mistake” by initiating a war with Iran.

Larijani issues strong warning to US President

Larijani stated that Tehran would continue its military actions until the US leadership acknowledges the consequences of its decision. He also criticised Trump’s public statements about the conflict, arguing that wars cannot be resolved through rhetoric or social media posts. Concluding his message with the hashtag #TrumpMustPay, the Iranian official signalled that Iran intends to sustain pressure on the United States during the ongoing confrontation.

Trump says he is looking for a speedy victory. While starting a war is easy, it cannot be won with a few tweets. We will not relent until making you sorry for this grave miscalculation. #TrumpMustPay — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 12, 2026

Trump claims war is nearly over

Larijani’s remarks came shortly after Trump repeatedly declared that the conflict with Iran was “almost finished.” However, the US president also suggested that the final decision to end hostilities rests with Washington. According to Trump, American forces are currently striking Iranian targets more aggressively than ever before.

The US leader justified the military campaign by accusing Tehran of causing decades of instability and damage globally. He said the operation was meant to respond to what he described as 47 years of Iranian actions against international security interests.

Regional tensions continue to rise

The joint military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran has rapidly expanded into a wider regional confrontation. Iranian forces have reportedly targeted US and Israeli military facilities across the Gulf region.

Several neighbouring states, including United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman, have also faced drone and missile strikes as the conflict spreads across the region.

Oil markets under pressure

The confrontation has also disrupted global energy markets. Iran’s powerful military organisation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has reportedly taken control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

This narrow waterway is one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, handling nearly 20 percent of global oil and gas shipments. Any disruption to shipping in the strait could significantly affect international oil prices and supply chains.

As tensions continue to rise, the situation remains highly volatile, with both sides signalling that the conflict may not end anytime soon.