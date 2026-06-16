‘Iran will never have nuclear weapon’: Donald Trump warns Tehran of ‘consequences’ if it breaks the peace agreement

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Iran that "all hell will rain down" if the Islamic Republic intends to acquire a nuclear weapon during a high-stakes bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned Iran that "all hell will rain down" if the Islamic Republic intends to acquire a nuclear weapon during a high-stakes bilateral meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

The crucial bilateral meeting in the French town of Evian-les-Bains laid bare an intricate diplomatic tango, with Trump leaning heavily on Qatar's strategic heft to lock down the deal, while simultaneously taking sharp, unprecedented aim at Israel's military conduct in Lebanon.

At the very heart of the discussions was the freshly minted agreement with Iran, designed to shut the door permanently on its nuclear aspirations. Underscoring the absolute red line of the agreement, President Trump announced that the deal explicitly specifies that Tehran will not possess a nuclear weapon.

“The only thing that really matters to me is Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and it says it loud and clear,” Trump told reporters, leaving no room for ambiguity.

Yet, even while championing the diplomatic victory and threatening absolute devastation should Tehran default on its word, the US President reflected on the raw military friction that forced the parties to the negotiating table. Trump recalled the recent strikes, noting, "I didn't want to attack them last week, but we had no choice," before expressing immense satisfaction with the subsequent agreement reached afterwards.

On the other hand, Trump also expressed optimism over the next phase of negotiations with Iran, following the signing of the peace deal with the Islamic Republic to end the hostilities in West Asia, stating that the second stage of talks would be “actually easier” while firmly rejecting reports suggesting that Washington would provide financial assistance to Tehran as part of the deal.

Trump reiterated that the deal with Iran had already been reached and described it as a “fair” and "good" agreement. “We have our deal done with Iran, and it should be successful. It goes to a second stage, which I think will be actually easier,” Trump said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday asserted that Iran would never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons "with or without a deal," reaffirming his long-standing position on Tehran's nuclear programme amid the newly announced US-Iran peace agreement aimed at easing tensions in West Asia.

His remarks come after senior US administration officials told US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran that lays out a framework for future engagement, with sanctions relief linked to Tehran's cooperation on nuclear verification measures and regional security commitments.

“For decades, I have been fighting Iran's efforts to acquire nuclear weapons. I can define this as my life's mission. I have upheld it until now, and I will uphold it in the future as well," Netanyahu said in a press conference.With or without a deal, Iran will not have nuclear weapons. Not today, and not tomorrow. As long as I am Prime Minister of Israel, this will not happen,” he said.