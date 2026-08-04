FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why Tamil Nadu & Karnataka Fight Over Cauvery? | Cauvery Water War Reaches SC | CM Vijay | DKS

Why Tamil Nadu & Karnataka Fight Over Cauvery? | Cauvery Water War Reaches SC | CM Vijay | DKS

Arjun Bijlani, Shaan, Shreyas Talpade, others attend Essel Group centenary celebration hosted by Zee TV, Hindi Zee 5

Celebs attend Essel Group centenary celebration hosted by Zee TV, Hindi Zee 5

From 'historic blunder' to another exit: Chandra Kumar Bose resigns from TMC in four months

Chandra Kumar Bose resigns from TMC in four months

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Iran warns US warships over Strait of Hormuz, rejects Trump's reopening plan

Rezaee was responding to US President Donald Trump's remarks that discussions were underway to "completely" reopen the Strait of Hormuz and that denuclearisation of Iran would form the second phase of negotiations.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 08:07 AM IST

Iran warns US warships over Strait of Hormuz, rejects Trump's reopening plan
Iran warns US warships over Strait of Hormuz, rejects Trump's reopening plan (Representative image/Filephoto_ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Senior military adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Mohsen Rezaee, on Monday (local time) rejected US President Donald Trump's remarks on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and warned that Iran would not permit any shipping route through the strategic waterway other than the one designated by Tehran.

Rezaee was responding to US President Donald Trump's remarks that discussions were underway to "completely" reopen the Strait of Hormuz and that denuclearisation of Iran would form the second phase of negotiations.

"The US had accepted Iran's arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz under the (Islamabad) MoU, but later violated the agreement. The US not only breached the MoU but also launched attacks without first referring the dispute to the designated dispute resolution panel," he said, according to Press TV.

He further claimed that Iran had responded forcefully after the alleged breach. "In the 17 days of fighting after the MoU was breached, we dealt severe blows to the US. We made it clear to the US that we have both missiles and the capability to defend ourselves. Even if the US sends warships through an unauthorised route into the Strait of Hormuz, we will target them. We will not allow any route other than Iran's designated route to be established in the Strait of Hormuz," Rezaee was quoted as saying by Press TV.BPCL MAK lubricantsBPCL MAK lubricants‹›Rezaee's remarks came after Trump said discussions were underway to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz in negotiations with Iran, saying that while the first phase of the new set of talks will focus on opening the key shipping route.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office after signing an Executive Order, Trump said progress on the strategically important waterway could come as early as Tuesday (local time)."Well, we'll find out today or tomorrow. I mean, they're going to go quickly one way or the other. It's not very complex. We're talking about the Strait, the opening of the Strait, having it open, literally by tomorrow. Completely open. And that's Phase 1," Trump said. He added that the second phase of discussions would centre on dismantling Iran's nuclear capabilities.

"Phase 2 is we then will talk about the nuclear capacity... I think most accurately, the denuclearisation of Iran has to happen. Has to happen. That'll be the second phase. But the first phase is the opening of the Strait, the second phase will be the denuclearisation... They cannot have a nuclear weapon. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and I have never changed that position," Trump said.

Earlier, Trump described the current diplomatic engagement as Iran's "last chance" to reach an agreement, claiming that Washington had paused a planned military strike after requests from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Iran to pursue diplomacy.

The US President also alleged that Iran had sought negotiations while publicly denying talks were taking place. However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei earlier rejected reports of direct or indirect negotiations with Washington, maintaining that Tehran was not engaged in bilateral talks with the United States.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump's new forced-labour tariffs on India and other countries hit legal roadblock: Explained
Trump's new forced-labour tariffs on India and other countries hit legal roadblo
School teacher killed by masked man inside Faridabad campus; police examine CCTV footage
School teacher killed by masked man inside Faridabad campus
Gold, silver prices today, August 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, August 4, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Iran warns US warships over Strait of Hormuz, rejects Trump's reopening plan
Iran warns US warships over Strait of Hormuz, rejects Trump's reopening plan
Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallists Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh receive grand welcome at Delhi airport
Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallists receive grand welcome
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement